Nevada COVID metrics a mixed bag as positivity rate, deaths climb

Nevada on Tuesday reported 1,361 new coronavirus cases and 35 deaths over the preceding day.

Chika McTier, a registered nurse, prepares a shot during a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club on Friday, May 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Reported fatalities were higher than the 26 deaths reported on Monday for the preceding three days, highlighting a trend that has continued for months now. State officials have said that because figures are no longer reported on weekends, delayed reporting and data redistribution can cause Monday and Tuesday numbers to be inflated, though it’s unclear by how much.

Updated data posted by the state Department of Health and Human Services on the state’s coronavirus website showed the state’s totals increasing to 406,212 cases and 6,763 deaths.

New COVID-19 cases were well above the two-week moving daily average of 892. But the average itself dipped sharply from 948 on Monday, reversing a gain in the preceding two state updates.

The two-week average of the daily deaths rose by two to 11, meaning the daily fatalities were three times the longer-term rate. The trendline for deaths has declined somewhat from a recent high of 19 per day on Aug. 22.

The state’s two-week test positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are found to be infected, rose to 11.5 percent. That was a gain of 0.2 percentage points following a steep drop reported Monday and bucked a trend that has seen the rate consistently decline over the past month.

The rate had been climbing steadily since hitting a recent low of 3.3 percent on June 9, but began retreating after rebounding to a recent high of 16.4 percent on Aug. 14, according to state data. It has been dropping faster than other numbers like deaths and hospitalizations, which have registered only slight declines.

State officials said last week that regular testing protocols for schools and businesses, where people are tested consistently even if they don’t show any COVID-19 symptoms, could be causing the number to drop faster than the other metrics.

The state also reported that 1,095 people in Nevada were hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases, 25 fewer than the day prior.

The Nevada Hospital Association has said that the current wave of hospitalizations is likely at or past its peak in Southern Nevada, but cases requiring hospitalization continue to rise in the northern part of the state.

The state reinstituted a mask mandate in crowded indoor public spaces in many counties on July 30, about two weeks before the state’s numbers started to flatten and drop. That was especially true in Clark County, which has long accounted for a vast majority of the cases and deaths in the state.

But while the state’s main COVID-19 metrics are all trending lower, they remain at high levels. Every county is now under a mask mandate.

State officials are expected to update the current mask guidelines on Tuesday afternoon.

The mask mandate is tied to official guidance from the Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention. Under its criteria, counties must remain in “low” or “moderate” categories for two consecutive weeks in order for the mask mandate to be lifted for vaccinated individuals. Those who have not been vaccinated would still be required to wear masks in indoor settings.

To reach the moderate category, a county must have a rate of under 50 cases per 100,000 population and a COVID-19 test positivity rate of 10 percent or less, as calculated by the seven-day moving average.

As of Tuesday’s report, 53.55 percent of Nevadans 12 and older had been fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the Southern Nevada Health District reported 419 new coronavirus cases and 25 additional deaths, according to data posted to the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus website.

Cumulative totals in the county rose to 312,334 cases and 5,358 deaths.

The county’s two-week test positivity rate increased by 0.2 percentage points to 9.0 percent.

County numbers are included in the statewide totals.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.