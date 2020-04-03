Nevada reports 1,514 cases of COVID-19 as rate of growth slows

The number of COVID-19 cases in Nevada edged higher Friday to top 1,500, though the rate of increase was slower than the pace in recent weeks, according to state data.

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

The new statewide caseload as of Friday morning was 1, 514, up from 1,458 on Thursday, according to the state Health and Human Services Department’s nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website. That increase of 56 cases was the slowest since March 24, when the figure increased by 33 cases, according to Review-Journal research.

The state caseload of the disease was derived from tests on 14,532 people and represents an infection rate of approximately 10 percent of those tested, according to the state statistics. That rate is likely elevated, however, because of an ongoing shortage of testing kits that often results in only the sickest patients or those who have had close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19 being tested.

The state reported 38 deaths from COVID-19, consistent with the figure reported Thursday by the Review-Journal based on reports from individual health districts and county officials.

Most of the state’s deaths have occurred in Clark County, which reported six additional deaths on Thursday. That brought the death toll from the disease caused by the coronavirus to 34 in the county.

The other four COVID-19 deaths in the state occurred in Washoe County.

The Southern Nevada Health District reported the number of cases surged to 1,125, up from 961 on Wednesday.

Most people infected by the new coronavirus develop mild or moderate symptoms and recover after about two weeks. But the World Health Organization notes that in more severe cases, “infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death.”

