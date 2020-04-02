6 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Clark County

Six more people in Clark County have died from COVID-19, bringing the statewide death toll to 38, the Southern Nevada Health District reported Thursday.

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, gray, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

The deaths, which brought the death toll from the disease caused by the coronavirus to 34 in the county, occurred as the number of cases reported by the district surged to 1,125, up from 961 on Wednesday.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Nevada also jumped on Thursday, increasing to 1,458 from 1,279 on Wednesday, according to state data.

The state caseload of the disease was derived from tests on 14,046 people and represents an infection rate of approximately 10 percent among those tested. That rate is likely elevated, however, because of an ongoing shortage of testing kits that often results in only the sickest patients or those who have had close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19 being tested.

The other four COVID-19 deaths in the state occurred in Washoe County.

Most people infected by the new coronavirus develop mild or moderate symptoms and recover after about two weeks. But the World Health Organization notes that in more severe cases, “infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death.”

