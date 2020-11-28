Nevada reports nearly 3K new coronavirus cases, 24 deaths

There were 2,912 new coronavirus cases reported in Nevada on Saturday, along with 24 additional fatalities, state data shows.

People wait in line at the drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Texas Station in North Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nevada National Guard specialists Jonathan Macias, left, and Demetrie Barnett store a test tube with a swab sample during a preview of a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Texas Station in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Vehicles line up for the drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Texas Station in North Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of the National Guard assist as people wait in line at the drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Texas Station in North Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People wait in line at the drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Texas Station in North Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People wait in line at the drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Texas Station in North Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People wait in line at the drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Texas Station in North Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

There were 2,912 additional coronavirus cases reported in Nevada on Saturday, along with 24 new fatalities, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

The updated figures posted to the state’s coronavirus website brought totals to 149,229 cases and 2,119 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

However, as of Saturday morning, the Quad-County region of Carson City and Douglas, Lyon and Storey counties has not reported an increase in cases since Thursday. It was unclear Saturday if there was a delay in reporting over the Thanksgiving holiday.

There have been 108 deaths reported this week in the state, the highest number of weekly deaths since 128 were reported in mid-August. The number of weekly deaths had decreased from August through October, but has been increasing this month, state data shows.

Reported deaths tend to lag at least a month behind other disease indicators. The daily number of new cases and the state’s positivity rate has been rising since mid-September.

The positivity rate, which is calculated by the Review-Journal as the number of cases divided by people who have been tested since the start of the pandemic, reached 15.34 percent on Saturday, an increase of 0.19 percentage points from the previous day.

The state health department calculates a positivity rate over a two-week period, and the rate increased by 0.2 percentage points on Saturday, reaching 16.8 percent.

Updated data from the Southern Nevada Health District was not immediately available Saturday morning, but state data showed 1,797 additional cases reported in Clark County, along with 16 additional deaths.

The updated figures brought totals in the county to 114,691 cases and 1,751 deaths.

