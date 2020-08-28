Nevada sees 632 new COVID-19 cases, 16 additional deaths

New figures posted by the Department of Health and Human Services raised the case total for the state to 67,852 and the death toll to 1,287.

UNLV Medicine certified medical assistants and members of the Nevada National Guard test for COVID-19 at the Las Vegas school in July. (KM Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nevada recorded 632 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 additional deaths from the disease over the preceding day, according to state data posted Friday.

New figures posted by the Department of Health and Human Services on its nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website raised the case total for the state to 67,852 and the death toll to 1,287.

New cases were well above the daily average of just over 519 for the preceding week, while fatalities were slightly above the daily average of 14 for the period.

The state’s infection or positivity rate — calculated by the Review-Journal as confirmed cases divided by people tested — continued to inch higher to 11.53 percent.

The rate, considered a better indicator of the trend of the outbreak than daily case and death reports, has risen steadily since bottoming out at 5.20 percent on June 17.

Hospitalizations of confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients, meanwhile, declined by 20 over the preceding day to a total of 707. That is well below the highs in the 1,100-1,165 range seen in late July and early August.

The Southern Nevada Health District was expected to update figures for Clark County shortly. As of Thursday, the district had reported 57,756 COVID-19 cases and 1,099 deaths from the disease in the county.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

