Nevada sees 697 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths

State health officials reported 697 new COVID-19 cases in Nevada on Sunday and three additional deaths. Two of those deaths and 628 cases were in Clark County.

Angela Wells, collection site supervisor at Phamatech, takes Teasha James' temperature before testing for COVID-19 at the North Eastern Avenue location in Las Vegas Thursday, Aug. 7, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Two of those deaths and 628 cases were reported in Clark County, data from the Southern Nevada Health District shows. Sunday’s data brings the county’s death toll to 910 and its total number of cases to 52,867.

As of Sunday, the total number of cases in Nevada is 61,305 with 1,072 deaths. The state’s test positivity rate, also called an infection rate, is currently calculated at 11.19 percent, according to data from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

Saturday marked the fourth consecutive week that the state has reported a record number of fatalities, according to the department. Officials reported 24 additional coronavirus deaths on Saturday, bringing the previous week’s death toll to 120.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.