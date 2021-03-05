Nevadans becoming more accepting of COVID-19 vaccine, poll finds

More Nevadans have warmed to the idea of getting vaccinated against COVID-19 over the past five months, according to a new poll.

Micah Haji-Sheikh, 27, of North Las Vegas takes a photo in the "Selfie Station" after receiving her COVID-19 vaccine at Cashman Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, March 2, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

More Nevadans have warmed to the idea of getting vaccinated against COVID-19 over the past five months, according to a new Review-Journal poll.

Seventy-three percent back inoculation; 35 percent said they’d already received a shot and 38 percent said they planned to get vaccinated, according to The Nevada Poll™, a phone and online survey of 500 likely voters conducted by WPA Intelligence from Feb. 26 through Monday. The survey has a margin of error of 4.4 percentage points.

That’s a gain of 16 percent, or 10 percentage points, from the 63 percent who said they planned to get the shot when polled in early October, with the converts coming from the ranks of the undecided. Those opposed to being vaccinated dropped just 1 percentage point to 19 percent — still nearly one-fifth of those polled.

“I think there’s a lot more confidence out there” now in vaccines to protect against the coronavirus, Trevor Smith, research director of pollster WPA Intelligence, said of the shifting public opinion. “People are seeing a lot more people getting the vaccine. There’s less fear.”

The survey indicates that women have been more concerned about getting inoculated than men. Of respondents who said they have gotten the vaccine, 42 percent were men and 29 percent women. But moving forward, there may be less of a difference: 57 percent of women who hadn’t gotten the vaccine planned to get it, compared to 59 percent of men.

Partisan divide on jabs

Republicans were slightly less likely to get vaccinated, the poll found, with 30 percent saying they had gotten the vaccine, compared to 36 percent of Democrats and 41 percent of independent voters and those of other parties. Moving forward, three-quarters of Democrats plan to get vaccinated, compared with 43 percent of Republicans and 58 percent of independent voters.

The survey also exposed some vaccine hesitancy fault lines between various racial groups.

Thirty-eight percent of white respondents said they’d gotten the vaccine, compared with 23 percent of Hispanics and 38 percent of Blacks. Looking ahead, 58 percent of whites said they planned to get vaccinated, compared with 64 percent of Hispanics and 54 percent of Blacks. However, the subgroup of Blacks was small enough to substantially increase the margin of error, calling into question the finding, Smith said.

Wealthier, more educated people were more likely to have gotten the vaccine. Fifty-two percent of those with a college degree and household income above $75,000 had gotten a vaccine, whereas just 24 percent of those without a degree and with a household income below $75,000 been inoculated.

Smith, the pollster, said responses from those who did not want the vaccine primarily reflected concerns about the speed at which they were developed and possible long-term health impacts.

Many of those who provided comments about their vaccine hesitancy had voted for Donald Trump.

“It was put together too quickly, and it’s just a trial. We don’t know what side effects it could cause,” said one woman who voted for Trump.

A female Democrat who voted for Biden also said she was “afraid of the long-term side effects.”

“I don’t trust the politicians or the pharmaceutical companies,” replied a self-described moderate male who voted for Trump.

‘I drink apple cider every day’

“I am very healthy. I won’t get it. I drink apple cider every day,” said one 82-year old man who voted for Trump. “This is just an aggressive side of the flu.”

Nevadans also were asked how they thought vaccine should be distributed, with 32 percent favoring prioritizing pre-existing conditions and immune health, 29 percent favoring an age-based approach and 17 percent saying it should be based on employment.

In Nevada, employment has been a major driver of who gets the vaccine first, with hospital workers being the very first to get vaccinated followed by emergency responders and public security personnel. Many other employment groups also are now eligible, along with residents 65 and older.

Those 64 and younger — with or without pre-existing conditions — are not yet eligible for vaccine.

