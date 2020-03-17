Sisolak orders casinos, other nonessential services shut for 30 days

The governor also strongly encouraged Nevadans to stay inside as part of the state’s latest response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Gov. Steve Sisolak announces a state of emergency at the Sawyer Building in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal

CARSON CITY — Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday announced a statewide closure of all casinos, restaurants, bars and other nonessential businesses for 30 days and strongly encouraged Nevadans to stay inside as part of the state’s latest response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The closures could be extended beyond the one-month mark, as Sisolak said he would evaluate them at the end of the shutdown period.

Those businesses must be closed by noon on Wednesday, Sisolak said during a press conference Tuesday night. All gaming machines inside casinos will be shut down by midnight, he added.

“Today it is clear additional steps must be taken immediately to slow the spread of this deadly virus in our state,” Sisolak said.

Sisolak strongly urged Nevadans to stay inside amid the outbreak, but he did not characterize it as a “shelter in place” mandate similar to one ordered in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The businesses that will be allowed to stay open includes grocery stores, gas stations, medical offices and similar services, Sisolak said. Restaurants that can provide delivery, drive-through, pick-up or curbside service will also be allowed to stay open, but no sit-down dining will be allowed.

The governor’s action sweeps past a more limited set of business closures ordered Monday by Reno, the state’s third-largest city. It follows the statewide closing of K-12 schools Sisolak ordered Sunday. So far, 55 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Nevada, with one death.

State officials had not previously ordered closures or limits on public gatherings that would directly apply to casinos, leaving the decision to close or scale back operations to gaming establishments themselves. Several of the Strip’s casinos, including those owned by MGM Resorts, Wynn Resorts, and Las Vegas Sands, and numerous businesses across the state had previously announced plans to shutter amid the outbreak.

But to curtail the spread of coronavirus, the latest guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend gatherings of no more than 50 people — a limit that would affect even modest-sized gaming rooms.

Sisolak cited data from the World Health Organization and other experts on the infection rates of the virus showing that four out of five people infected will have mild or no symptoms.

“But in order for those who will need critical care to be able to receive it, the rest of us need to do our part to stay healthy,” he said, urging people to “stay home for Nevada.”

Governors in more than 10 states, including California, Florida, New York, Ohio, Illinois, Massachusetts and Washington, have ordered bars and restaurants closed. Six counties in the San Francisco Bay Area are under a shelter-in-place order instructing all residents to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman said late Tuesday afternoon that she was unaware of a forthcoming mandate and strongly preferred to keep businesses open for the sake of workers.

However, she added that the city was “mindful and will follow the lead of our president of the United States and will follow the lead of our governor.”

North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee said he likewise had not been notified of the governor’s plan. He said he got a message to join the governor on a conference call at 4:45 p.m.

North Las Vegas police will not be out enforcing this, he said.

“We’ve got enough normal things that we have to keep up on ourselves,” Lee said. “We’re not going to be monitoring businesses.”

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

