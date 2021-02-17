57°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Local Nevada

Sisolak says residents 65 and older eligible for vaccine next week

Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 17, 2021 - 11:22 am
 
Updated February 17, 2021 - 3:37 pm
Gov. Steve Sisolak during a press conference at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building on Tuesd ...
Gov. Steve Sisolak during a press conference at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Fire Department firefighter Enrique Lopez vaccinates David Belding, 75, of Las Vegas, ...
Las Vegas Fire Department firefighter Enrique Lopez vaccinates David Belding, 75, of Las Vegas, during a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Chuck Minker Sports Complex in Las Vegas Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Gov. Steve Sisolak said Wednesday that Nevadans 65 and older will be eligible for the vaccine beginning next week.

“Beginning next week, the state will be opening immunization opportunities to Nevadans 65 and older through the federal pharmacy partnership program in all counties,” he said. “We are able to do this because of increases in vaccine allocation to these pharmacy programs from the Biden-Harris administration.”

Sisolak also said full-contact sports in Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association schools may resume practices.

The governor provided an update on Nevada’s COVID-19 vaccination playbook, education and youth sports.

Superintendent Jhone Ebert, Nevada COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage, and Health Bureau Chief of the Bureau of Child, Family and Community Wellness Candice McDaniel also participated in the update.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
COVID restrictions changed this week. Here’s what you need to know
COVID restrictions changed this week. Here’s what you need to know
2
Clark County backs McCarran name change to Harry Reid International Airport
Clark County backs McCarran name change to Harry Reid International Airport
3
Sisolak says residents 65 and older eligible for vaccine next week — WATCH LIVE
Sisolak says residents 65 and older eligible for vaccine next week — WATCH LIVE
4
Lawsuits, petitions, accusations fly as food truck battle heats up
Lawsuits, petitions, accusations fly as food truck battle heats up
5
Nevada sees lowest 1-day total of new COVID-19 cases in 5 months
Nevada sees lowest 1-day total of new COVID-19 cases in 5 months
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Pete Buttigieg supporters converse before the Nevada caucus begins at Palo Verde High School on ...
Nevada may ditch caucuses in favor of presidential primary
By Colton Lochhead and Bill Dentzer / RJ Capital Bureau

Nevada Democrats on Monday unveiled a bill that would kill the state’s presidential caucuses in favor of a primary system.

Read More