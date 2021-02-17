Sisolak says residents 65 and older eligible for vaccine next week

Gov. Steve Sisolak provided an update on Nevada’s COVID-19 vaccination playbook, education and youth sports on Wednesday.

Gov. Steve Sisolak during a press conference at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Fire Department firefighter Enrique Lopez vaccinates David Belding, 75, of Las Vegas, during a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Chuck Minker Sports Complex in Las Vegas Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Gov. Steve Sisolak said Wednesday that Nevadans 65 and older will be eligible for the vaccine beginning next week.

“Beginning next week, the state will be opening immunization opportunities to Nevadans 65 and older through the federal pharmacy partnership program in all counties,” he said. “We are able to do this because of increases in vaccine allocation to these pharmacy programs from the Biden-Harris administration.”

Sisolak also said full-contact sports in Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association schools may resume practices.

Superintendent Jhone Ebert, Nevada COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage, and Health Bureau Chief of the Bureau of Child, Family and Community Wellness Candice McDaniel also participated in the update.

