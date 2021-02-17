Nevada lifts ban on full-contact high school sports

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Wednesday that the ban on full-contact high school sports has been lifted, which allows for football to be played this spring.

In this Oct. 2, 2020, file photo, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a news conference at the Sawyer Building in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, Pool, File)

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Wednesday the ban on full-contact high school sports has been lifted.

The full-contact sports that had been banned were basketball, wrestling and football.

The Clark County School District has canceled football and the rest of the fall sports seasons for its member schools.

The fall sports season for all other counties and non-CCSD schools in the valley is scheduled to begin March 4.

Basketball and wrestling fall in the winter sports season and have been canceled by the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.