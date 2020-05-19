More than 60 new coronavirus cases reported in Nevada facilities

The Heights of Summerlin reported its seventh death. Nearly 1,000 cases among staff and residents have been reported at more than 50 facilities.

Exterior of the Horizon Health and Rehab on Monday, April 13, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada’s nursing homes, prisons and other state-licensed facilities reported 64 new cases of the novel coronavirus over the weekend, according to data published Monday by the Department of Health and Human services.

Three more residents of the facilities also died, and an additional 83 recoveries were reported.

Nearly 1,000 cases among staff and residents have been reported at more than 50 facilities. More than one-third of those people have recovered, according to the data.

The Heights of Summerlin, a nursing home in Las Vegas, reported its seventh death. The facility, along with the Horizon Health and Rehab nursing home in Las Vegas, now has the most reported deaths among the facilities tracked in Clark County.

Arbors Memory Care, an assisted living facility in Washoe County, saw its confirmed cases jump from four to 36 over the weekend. The number of deaths among residents there increased from one to three.

