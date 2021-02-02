More vaccine appointments open up at Doolittle

The number of available doses doubled after the city of Las Vegas and Clark County partnered on the clinic beginning Wednesday.

Seniors seeking to get the COVID-19 vaccine may sign up for an appointment to receive their free shot at the Doolittle Senior Center in Las Vegas, which is expected to offer 900 doses over a three-day period beginning Wednesday.

The number of available doses doubled after the city of Las Vegas and Clark County partnered up, leading to the city on Monday to advertise more appointments while supplies last, the city said. Only people aged 70 years and older are currently eligible for the vaccine.

Interested seniors must register online in advance at https://clvdoolittlevaccinesite.youcanbook.me and pre-print a consent form to bring to their appointment.

The clinic will be open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for appointments Wednesday through Friday, and participants are asked to arrive on time but not more than five minutes before their appointment.

Participants should wear a face covering over their mouth and nose and also clothing that allows easy access to their upper arm, the city said.

The clinic, located at 1930 N. J St., is being conducted in partnership with the city, county, Roseman University, Touro University, Nevada State College and the Southern Nevada Health District.

For more information on other vaccination sites across the valley, visit https://covid.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/vaccine. Call the state’s hotline at 800-401-0946 for questions about scheduling vaccinations in Nevada.

A copy of a consent form can be found at https://files.lasvegasnevada.gov/council/Ward_5_2019/COVID-19_ADMINISTRATION_RECORD_AND_INFORMED_CONSENT.pdf.

