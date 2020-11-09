58°F
Nevada reports 960 new COVID cases, surge in hospitalizations

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 9, 2020 - 12:46 pm
 

Nevada on Monday reported 960 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death, increasing the cumulative number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 110,982 and fatalities to 1,852.

In addition, the Nevada Hospital Association said Monday that a “resurgence in hospitalizations” and increasing numbers of cases requiring intensive care in both Southern and Northern Nevada are cause for concern.

“Current hospitalized case counts are 891 (754 confirmed and 137 suspected),” the association said in a post on its website. “This is the highest recorded number of hospitalizations since mid-August, effectively erasing the progress made over the past three months.”

Although daily case numbers in November have begun to surpass records set during the first spike in July, deaths — a disease indicator that lags behind case numbers — remain lower.

Numbers of cases, testing positivity rate, hospitalizations and deaths are all trending upwards in Nevada as in much of the country.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.

