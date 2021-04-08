78°F
North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas residents can get free rides to COVID vaccine sites

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 8, 2021 - 10:57 am
 
(Lyft)
North Las Vegas has teamed up with a rideshare service to offer free transportation to and from COVID-19 vaccination sites for residents, the city announced Thursday.

Residents should call 702-623-2136 to receive a code and sign up for a Lyft account to schedule a ride. The hot line will be staffed Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

North Las Vegas residency must be verified and a vaccination appointment at a North Las Vegas site is required. Staff can help residents with setting up an appointment or verifying an appointment that was already scheduled.

Appointments can also be made by visiting vaxnlv.com.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

