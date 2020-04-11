Pets ease stress of working at home, stress, survey finds

Are you enjoying your time working at home, perhaps getting to spend the day with your pets?

Are you enjoying your time working at home, perhaps getting to spend the day with your pets?

As the coronavirus spreads worldwide and social distancing orders remain in place, many Americans have been forced to work from home. Despite the major hit on the nation’s economy, we’ve learned that’s not entirely a bad thing.

Saturday is National Pet Day, and the people at Rover.com surveyed 1,000 U.S. pet owners to determine how our animals are affecting our daily lives. It turns out, they are having a very positive impact on our stress levels and happiness during these difficult times.

Here are the highlights:

— The majority (86 percent) of pet owners said spending time with their pets helps alleviate stress from today’s news topics like the coronavirus, economy and politics.

— 54 percent said they feel less anxious because they have their pet with them.

— Two-thirds said they feel happier working from home because they have the company of their pet.

— The majority of pet parents (70 percent) said working from home helps them get more exercise by walking or playing with their pet.

— Pet parents are most likely to turn to their pets to reduce or relieve stress from news of current events. Forty percent say they turn to their dog or cat, compared to a significant other (23 percent) or family member (13 percent).

Nicole Ellis, a certified professional dog trainer and pet lifestyle expert, has offered tips and insight on how to keep your dog physically and mentally stimulated during these times, the best toys for keeping dogs entertained, and how to keep your pet from interrupting your work day.

Working from Home with Pets Guide shares the survey data and it offers tips from Nicole Ellis, a certified professional dog trainer and pet lifestyle expert, on how to keep your pet active, engaged and independent, so you can get work done.

