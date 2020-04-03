Positive COVID-19 cases in Metropolitan Police Department now at 3

The number of positive COVID-19 cases within the Metropolitan Police Department increased to three on Thursday. Metro announced its first positive case on Friday.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Forty-eight Metro employees had been tested as of Thursday, according to Metro officer Larry Hadfield, up from 39 on Wednesday. Details surrounding the recent positive case were not immediately available.

In addition to the three positive tests, 25 were negative. The department is awaiting results on the remaining tests.

If Metro’s force takes a significant hit from COVID-19, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo plans to pull officers from current assignments to supplement the patrol division, the Las Vegas Review-Journal learned Thursday.

Metro announced its first positive case — a corrections officer — on Friday.

