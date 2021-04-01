Ghost Bike honoring 5 bicyclists killed in crash has new location

A memorial to five bicyclists killed in December when they were struck by an impaired driver has a new home.

Steve White, left, and Pat Treichel with Ghost Bikes Las Vegas relocate their 5-person bike from the corner of Charleston and I-215 to Downtown Summerlin on Thursday, April 1, 2021. The bike is a physical memorial dedicated to the five cyclists who lost their lives north of Searchlight. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A memorial to five bicyclists killed in December when they were struck by an impaired driver has a new home in Downtown Summerlin.

The white five-person bike was moved Thursday from West Charleston Boulevard and the 215 Beltway to a spot in front of Public School 702 in the shopping district..

“It should really expand our net over how many people we can reach with all the foot traffic there,” said Ghost Bikes Las Vegas founder Pat Treichel, noting that the organization is trying to advocate for safety for all people who use roads and streets.

Hughes Corp., owner of Downtown Summerlin, reached out to him about a month ago to see how it could help.

“We have the same safety message for all people to put down the phone, don’t be distracted and don’t drink and drive,” he said. “The safety message translates to all who use the roads.”

The memorial effort has raised awareness and also nearly $300,000 for the families of the five who were killed in the crash on Dec. 10 on U.S. Highway 95 near Searchlight, Treichel said. They were part of a bicycling group of about 20 making a 130-mile ride that day.

Killed in the crash were Las Vegas bicyclists Erin Michelle Ray, 39; Gerrard Suarez Nieva, 41; Michael Todd Murray, 57; Aksoy Ahmet, 48; and Tom Trauger, 57. Four others were injured.

A QR code will likely be placed on the memorial for people who want more information on donating to the survivors, Treichel said.

Treichel said plans are to move the memorial around the valley with Henderson and Skye Pointe in the northwest valley mentioned as possible upcoming stops.

Jordan Barson is accused of DUI in the crash and faces several charges, including five counts of DUI resulting in death.

According to his arrest warrant, Barson was driving a box truck about 9:40 a.m. on Dec. 10 and had nine times the amount of methamphetamine in his system needed to be legally considered impaired.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.