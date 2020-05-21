July 4th parade in Summerlin going virtual this year

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Summerlin Patriotic Parade on July 4th will be a virtual event this year.

The 26th annual July 4th Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade will have a much different look this year.

Thanks, COVID-19.

This year’s Independence Day celebration, that usually attracts 40,000 to the western Las Vegas Valley, will be held but is going virtual, the Summerlin Council announced.

“Balancing the protection and safety of our residents while preserving traditions is of paramount importance to us,” the council said in a news release. “Our streamed Patriotic Parade will debut on July 4 and provide an opportunity to connect our community in an innovative and safe environment.”

The streaming of the parade is scheduled for 9 a.m., Lezlie Barnson-DeNardin, executive director of the council said, adding the virtual parade will still include the small-town spirit and big-city pageantry of the annual parade.

“We plan to include a number of the same community groups and organizations that participate in the parade, but in a virtual way,” said Barnson-DeNardin. “As participants and details are confirmed, we will release information to get the community excited about spending the morning of July 4 with us – online, of course.”

Barnson-DeNardin said more details will be available in the coming weeks.