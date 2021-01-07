Texas Station closing as COVID test site; other options open

Changes are coming to some public COVID-19 testing locations. Texas Station will end COVID-19 testing to move resources to vaccinations.

The line for COVID-19 testing at Texas Station's drive-through testing site wraps around Rancho Drive onto Coran Lane on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. Cars had lined up for the 8 a.m. start time. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Changes are coming to one public COVID-19 testing location.

The Texas Station COVID-19 testing site in the hotel’s parking garage is closing down after today to move resources to vaccination efforts, according to a press release. It had been operating three days a week as what is being described as a “neighborhood strike team site” three days a week.

Testing will continue at the two public sites overseen by UMC – Cashman Center and UNLV’s Stan Fulton Building.

■ The test site at UNLV, located at 801 E. Flamingo Road, operates from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. It is closed Fridays and Saturdays. It is the only location open on Sundays as of Jan. 17.

■ Cashman Center provides testing in Exhibit Hall A at 850 N. Las Vegas Blvd., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. It is the only location open on Saturdays as of Jan. 16.

Cashman is also starting vaccination efforts this week for those in select tiers.

Appointments at both sites are highly recommended to reduce wait times and maintain operational efficiency and can be self-scheduled through UMC’s website at www.umcsn.com.

Those with no online access may call UMC at 702-383-2619 to schedule appointments.

Both sites accept some walk-ins each day on a first-come, first-served basis as staffing allows, but priority is given to those with appointments.

Also starting Jan. 11, the UNLV and Cashman Center sites have begun requesting insurance information during the registration process. There will continue to be no out-of-pocket costs to patients, including the uninsured.

Check the SNHD calendar for ongoing changes. SNHD is offering free tests Monday-Jan. 15 at the district’s main location, 280 S. Decatur Blvd., in Las Vegas. Preregistration is required for that location.

More than 556,000 COVID-19 tests have been administered as part of the community testing effort, said the release.

