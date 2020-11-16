Texas Station COVID testing site experienced technical issues

Issues with the Southern Nevada Health District’s website prevented registrations and access on the portal to test results.

Nevada National Guard specialists Jonathan Macias, left, and Demetrie Barnett prepare to store a test tube with a swab sample during a preview of a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Texas Station in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Technical issues kept some people who came to the Texas Station drive-thru site from being tested for COVID-19 on Monday.

Issues with the Southern Nevada Health District’s website meant that people who had not previously registered online could not register on the spot and be tested, Clark County spokeswoman Stacey Welling said.

The issues also kept the public from accessing test results online through the health district’s portal. However, people who tested positive continued to be contacted through the district’s automated notification system as well as by disease investigation/contact tracing staff.

The Texas Station site, which opened Friday, is not scheduled to be open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

“They continue to work on resolving the technical issues,” Welling said Monday afternoon.

Testing locations at Thomas & Mack Center and Cashman Center are scheduled to be open Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Some walk-ins are accommodated each day at both sites, though the public is encouraged to book appointments online through UMC’s website at www.umcsn.com.

Free COVID-19 testing also is available this Thursday, 1-5 p.m. or until tests run out, and Friday from 8 a.m.-noon or until tests run out, at Veterans Tribute Career and Technical Academy, 2531 Vegas Drive.

Additionally, the state of Nevada also has a COVID-19 test finding locator tool on its website at www.healthresponse.nv.gov.

