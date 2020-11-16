Texas Station COVID testing site experiencing technical issues

It was not immediately clear if testing is suspended. The technical issues stem from the Southern Nevada Health District website’s inability to complete registrations.

Nevada National Guard specialists Jonathan Macias, left, and Demetrie Barnett prepare to store a test tube with a swab sample during a preview of a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Texas Station in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People who come to the Texas Station drive-thru COVID-19 testing site currently cannot be registered due to technical issues, according to Clark County.

It was not immediately clear if the issues have resulted in all testing at the site being suspended.

The technical issues stem from the Southern Nevada Health District’s website, which temporarily is unable to complete registrations.

The technical issues also are affecting the ability of the public to access test results online through the health district’s portal. People who test positive continue to be contacted through the district’s automated notification system as well as by disease investigation/contact tracing staff.

As the techical issues are addressed, the county encouraged people to check the health district’s website, in case the Texas Station site is able to accommodate some online registration at www.snhd.info/covid-texas.

People also can text COVID to (844) 990-0029 to receive a link to the registration form to fill out on their phones, if the site becomes available.

The health district also has a calendar posted in English and Spanish on its website at www.SNHD.info/covid that lists upcoming testing opportunities. The Texas Station site is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center location is open today until 4 p.m. but is unable to accommodate any more clients today who do not have appointments.

The Cashman Center site is closed on Mondays. Both the UNLV site and Cashman site will be open Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Some walk-ins are accommodated each day at both sites, though the public is encouraged to book appointments online through UMC’s website at www.umcsn.com.

Additionally, the state of Nevada also has a COVID-19 test finding locator tool on its website at www.healthresponse.nv.gov.