76°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
The Strip

Confrontation captured during vaccine, mandate protest on Strip

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 6, 2021 - 11:51 am
 
Protesters walk the Strip to protest COVID-19 government mandates, hosted by the non-profit Fre ...
Protesters walk the Strip to protest COVID-19 government mandates, hosted by the non-profit Freedom of Choice, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Social media captured some of the more colorful episodes of Sunday’s protest on the Strip against Gov. Steve Sisolak’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The Twitter account for Las Vegas Locally posted a pair of videos that showed confrontations between protesters and security personnel at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, 3708 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

Another showed a variety of marchers making their presence known at Miracle Mile Shops, 3663 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said Wednesday that one arrest was made and two citations were issued in connection with the march.

Last month, Sisolak ordered mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for all Department of Corrections employees and those working with at-risk populations in state-operated detention and health care facilities.

MOST READ
1
Man dies after jumping from The Strat
Man dies after jumping from The Strat
2
Coroner identifies father and son killed in North Las Vegas
Coroner identifies father and son killed in North Las Vegas
3
Raiders report: ‘We love our quarterback,’ Gruden says about Bosa’s comments
Raiders report: ‘We love our quarterback,’ Gruden says about Bosa’s comments
4
Martha Stewart’s first restaurant planned for Las Vegas Strip
Martha Stewart’s first restaurant planned for Las Vegas Strip
5
MSG reveals completion timeline for Sphere roof structure
MSG reveals completion timeline for Sphere roof structure
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Read More