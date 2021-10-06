Confrontation captured during vaccine, mandate protest on Strip

Social media captured some of the more colorful episodes of civil disobedience against Gov. Steve Sisolak’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Protesters walk the Strip to protest COVID-19 government mandates, hosted by the non-profit Freedom of Choice, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Social media captured some of the more colorful episodes of Sunday’s protest on the Strip against Gov. Steve Sisolak’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The Twitter account for Las Vegas Locally posted a pair of videos that showed confrontations between protesters and security personnel at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, 3708 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

There was an anti-vaccine rally inside the Cosmopolitan last night. It didn't go well. pic.twitter.com/iE7wSYC0SP — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) October 4, 2021

Another showed a variety of marchers making their presence known at Miracle Mile Shops, 3663 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

They invaded the Miracle Mile Shops too. pic.twitter.com/QJFryfMVX4 — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) October 5, 2021

Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said Wednesday that one arrest was made and two citations were issued in connection with the march.

Last month, Sisolak ordered mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for all Department of Corrections employees and those working with at-risk populations in state-operated detention and health care facilities.