105°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
The Strip

MGM, state partner on prize-laden vaccine clinic on the Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 15, 2021 - 5:50 pm
 
An exterior view of Park MGM in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas ...
An exterior view of Park MGM in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

In a new twist on COVID-19 inducements, the state of Nevada and Park MGM will hold a pop-up vaccination clinic at the Strip resort on Saturday, complete with live entertainment, “special guests” and prizes.

Immunize Nevada and Park MGM said in a news release that the clinic, which will operate from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., will be open to anyone 12 years and older who has not been vaccinated. And anyone who gets a shot will be entered into the prize drawings.

Prizes will include hotel packages, football and boxing tickets and all-inclusive VIP packages to Maluma and Bruno Mars concerts, it said.

The giveaways will be separate from the prizes for Vax Nevada days. But anyone who gets a shot at the event will also be entered into that prize pool.

In addition, the city of Las Vegas, the Southern Nevada Health District and others will host several walk-in vaccination events over the next week.

They include:

— Friday: Consulate General El Salvador, 765 N. Nellis Blvd., Suite #5, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

— Tuesday-July 22: Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Station 4, 421 S. 15 St., July 20-21, from 8 a.m. to noon.

— July 22: Trinity United Methodist Church, 6151 W. Charleston Blvd., July 22, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— Meadows Mall, 4300 Meadows Lane, July 24, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

No appointments are necessary for the pop-up events.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Listing for Laughlin hotel-casino ‘unauthorized,’ removed
Listing for Laughlin hotel-casino ‘unauthorized,’ removed
2
Las Vegas indictment targets international drug trafficking ring
Las Vegas indictment targets international drug trafficking ring
3
Las Vegas Valley sees another round of evening thunderstorms
Las Vegas Valley sees another round of evening thunderstorms
4
Man killed at northwest Las Vegas steakhouse identified
Man killed at northwest Las Vegas steakhouse identified
5
Despite aces debacle, Daniel Negreanu wins overall PokerGO title
Despite aces debacle, Daniel Negreanu wins overall PokerGO title
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Read More