MGM, state partner on prize-laden vaccine clinic on the Strip

The event on Saturday will include prize giveaways, entertainment and “special guests.”

In a new twist on COVID-19 inducements, the state of Nevada and Park MGM will hold a pop-up vaccination clinic at the Strip resort on Saturday, complete with live entertainment, “special guests” and prizes.

Immunize Nevada and Park MGM said in a news release that the clinic, which will operate from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., will be open to anyone 12 years and older who has not been vaccinated. And anyone who gets a shot will be entered into the prize drawings.

Prizes will include hotel packages, football and boxing tickets and all-inclusive VIP packages to Maluma and Bruno Mars concerts, it said.

The giveaways will be separate from the prizes for Vax Nevada days. But anyone who gets a shot at the event will also be entered into that prize pool.

In addition, the city of Las Vegas, the Southern Nevada Health District and others will host several walk-in vaccination events over the next week.

They include:

— Friday: Consulate General El Salvador, 765 N. Nellis Blvd., Suite #5, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

— Tuesday-July 22: Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Station 4, 421 S. 15 St., July 20-21, from 8 a.m. to noon.

— July 22: Trinity United Methodist Church, 6151 W. Charleston Blvd., July 22, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— Meadows Mall, 4300 Meadows Lane, July 24, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

No appointments are necessary for the pop-up events.

