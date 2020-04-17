75°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
The Strip

Prepare for a long haul? Social distancing may not end for months

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 17, 2020 - 1:09 pm
 
Updated April 17, 2020 - 1:28 pm

It’s been weeks since the pandemic quieted the world’s playground, snuffing out the symphony of boozy conversation, blaring car horns and slot-machine chimes that once filled the Las Vegas Strip.

Now, solo joggers pant past locked doors, skateboarders clunk over empty sidewalks and cars rev through desolate intersections. You can hear birds sing.

There is no magic way to restart the heart of Nevada’s tourism economy. Even if the shutdown is lifted and resorts are given a green light to take guests, “The notion of everything reopening at once is absolutely not going to happen,” Alan Feldman, distinguished fellow at UNLV’s International Gaming Institute, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

And even if it did, industry leaders aren’t banking on a flood of guests to flock to Las Vegas right now, or in the coming weeks, or months.

Researchers with Harvard’s school of public health modeling this week suggested “prolonged or intermittent social distancing may be necessary into 2022” to effectively halt COVID-19’s spread.

“I think all Nevadans need to realize that it’s going to be a long time to get back to what we had at the early part of this year — that ‘normal,’ ” Feldman said.

Steps to reopen

Nothing will reopen without approval from public health and state officials, and experts say that will not happen unless Nevada sees a consistent slowing of cases, coupled with widespread testing and the confidence that hospitals have the space and resources to handle ongoing treatment.

In a news conference Thursday, Gov. Steve Sisolak praised Nevadans for largely abiding by the state’s stay-at-home order. He also said that he is committed to seeing Nevada’s economy bounce back quickly.

“As soon as we finalize our state-specific plan to reopen, I will be right here, telling you exactly how we are going to do it,” he said.

Experts say that plan may involve new regulations, designed to ensure appropriate physical distancing at any reopened schools or businesses, including casino floors.

Ahead of the governor’s news conference, President Donald Trump on Thursday released to state governors a new, three-phase approach to reopening the country. The White House this week also tapped a bipartisan group of lawmakers, including Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., to discuss how and when to revive the nation’s economy.

“Nevada is one of the states whose economy has been bit hardest by the coronavirus crisis,” Rosen said in a statement. “We must work together, not only to overcome the pandemic, but to plan for what comes next.”

In Europe — and even Italy, its coronavirus epicenter — countries began reopening businesses, schools and sports centers this week, testing whether it’s possible to crawl out of their holding patterns without igniting a second wave.

But in California, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti doubled down in the opposite direction, predicting in a high-level staff conference call this week that the city may ban large gatherings like concerts, sporting events or conventions for at least a year, according to the Los Angeles Times.

By comparison, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman during a City Council meeting Wednesday called the state’s ongoing nonessential business shutdown “total insanity,” adding that “being closed is killing us already.”

When asked Thursday if she would consider a similar banning of large gatherings in Las Vegas, which does not include the Clark County resort corridor, Goodman told the Review-Journal, “No, no, no, no, no.”

“When I heard that, I thought, ‘Who do I call to get all those conventions?’ ” Goodman said. “We will take every one of them here.”

But it’s not that simple, experts say.

Lessons from flu pandemic

Take the flu pandemic of 1918, for example. Las Vegas was a 2,000-person railroad and mining town at the time, but it wasn’t spared. Forty people died, and the Nevada State Board of Health at the time recorded at least 4,000 cases.

As a precaution, Las Vegas banned public gatherings and ordered schools and businesses to shut down between October and December of that year. New ordinances required people to wear face masks in public.

But even in 1918, there was pressure to reopen, according to Peter Michel, director of special collections and archives with UNLV Libraries.

“Everybody thought it had passed, because all the numbers had dropped, and had been dropping, so people were immediately thinking it was over,” Michel said.

Before Christmas, local officials bowed to the pressure. Schools welcomed back students and churches opened for worship.

“And what you saw were sporadic outbreaks,” he said, triggering a second shutdown.

It lasted through at least February, when the flu in Las Vegas truly began to subside.

“Now, you see sort of similar things — people resisting, people defying; pressure to reopen, pressure to return to normal,” Michel said. “And the lesson of 1918 is, you don’t want to do it too early. It may be dormant, but it will come back.”

No sprinting forward

With an economy like Las Vegas’, there is no sprinting forward, said Marta Soligo, a UNLV Ph.D. candidate who is studying the effects of COVID-19 on tourism.

“Tourism is really a system,” Soligo said. “When we talk about tourism, we don’t just talk about hotels or museums. We are talking about transportation, other industries. There’s a sort of interdependence on subjects.”

At this stage, there is no way to know how long it will take to regain a sense of normalcy, Soligo said. That’s because Las Vegas is still in “Phase 1” of its combined health, financial and social crisis.

“When we get to Phase 2, I think the staggering of openings will be the key,” she said. “The risk is to go back to Phase 1 if you don’t manage it well.”

Feldman, with the International Gaming Institute, said that seems to be the understanding among gaming giants.

“If they do have multiple properties, they aren’t going to open all of them all at the same time,” Feldman said. “There just won’t be business to do it.”

Openings within each individual property also are likely to be staggered: fast-service restaurants before buffets; spaced-out slot machines before traditional table games.

Showrooms and arenas could come later. The National Hockey League season is on an indefinite pause right now, so the Golden Knights are not expected to play soon anyway.

And convention centers, which require mass bookings, are probably a ways off.

“This is multidimensional chess at its finest,” he said.

Effects on mental health

On a personal level, this means thousands could remain out of work, struggling with bills for an indefinite period of time.

That, combined with being stuck inside with little to no social contact, can lead to mental health problems like anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder, according to Steven Hayes, a psychology professor at the University of Nevada, Reno.

The longer this lasts, the more those struggles can grow, which can lead to insomnia, fear, irritability, poor concentration and detachment from others, Hayes said.

Information helps. People need consistent, accurate and understandable information about how long this will go on, and why, and what to do, he said.

Maintaining a healthy schedule helps. Hayes suggested establishing a routine that includes exercise, self-care, work (if possible), household chores, playtime with children and phone calls or video calls with loved ones.

“This is not the time to be on the couch 24/7,” Hayes said.

Finding a personal, values-based reason for why you are distancing also helps. For example, it is far better to socially distance yourself to protect the health of others than distancing because you “have to,” Hayes said.

Adequate supplies help. It is challenging enough to distance yourself for weeks or months. Doing so while worrying about what you have on hand, and what you’re running out of, is much harder.

Some of that, a person can do, but some of that, Hayes said, is up to friends, family, charities, or the government. Work together to make sure those in your network have what they need, he advised.

Psychological flexibility also helps. People get through crises better mentally if they develop more emotional and cognitive openness, or “mindfulness,” and learn how to focus on the present moment and let go of the “small stuff,” Hayes said.

“Diminished psychological flexibility is a scientifically established predictor of long-term trauma and mental health problems following such crises as devastating storms, school shootings, violent crime or sexual abuse,” he said.

The level of parents’ psychological flexibility can also predict whether children will be traumatized.

“Do remember that one altruistic reason to get this right is that our kids are watching and learning,” Hayes said.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3801. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Sisolak says experts will guide decision to lift COVID-19 shutdown order
Sisolak says experts will guide decision to lift COVID-19 shutdown order
2
Number of new COVID-19 cases in Clark County, state rebounds slightly
Number of new COVID-19 cases in Clark County, state rebounds slightly
3
Betting on the future: What Macao’s experience can teach Las Vegas
Betting on the future: What Macao’s experience can teach Las Vegas
4
Patient Zero in Nevada’s COVID-19 fight mending after month in a coma
Patient Zero in Nevada’s COVID-19 fight mending after month in a coma
5
Las Vegas police seize 5,700 pot plants worth $8.6M
Las Vegas police seize 5,700 pot plants worth $8.6M
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Local Videos
US homebuilder confidence plunges amid coronavirus pandemic
The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo housing market index dropped 58 percent from March to a score of 30 this month, the largest monthly change in the history of the index.
Raiders request road be named Raiders Way
The Raiders have requested that the road where their Henderson HQ is located be renamed Raiders Way. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson police wish 9-year-old happy birthday
Henderson Police Department officers drive by a 9-year-old’s birthday. (Henderson Police Department)
Chefs from MGM Resorts donate meals to Catholic Charities - VIDEO
From April 14 to April 30, chefs from the MGM Resorts International will cook and donate 1,000 hot meals a day for Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Metro officer arrested for allegedly stealing from K-9 charity
An officer with the Metropolitan Police Department for more than two decades was arrested by the agency on Friday and booked into jail on suspicion of stealing thousands of dollars from a Las Vegas police foundation.
Show us your masks - VIDEO
Now that we've been asked to wear masks in public, people are showing us their masks. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Patient discharged after being critically ill with COVID-19
A patient in his 60s known only as “Alfred” who had been critically ill with COVID-19 was discharged from Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center Wednesday.
Meals on Wheels waiting list skyrockets - VIDEO
Media and community relations director Leslie Carmine discusses changes regarding Meals on Wheels, at Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. The waiting list for the meals that are delivered directly to homebound seniors in Las Vegas and North Las Vegas has grown up to 2,400. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Residents concerned about recent mailbox break-ins - VIDEO
Checks from the stimulus bill passed by Congress are being sent out this week and next. Some Las Vegas residents are concerned those checks could be stolen out of mailboxes. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County will allow the delivery of alcohol, temporarily - VIDEO
Las Vegas officials allowed alcohol delivery to begin late last week in their jurisdiction. Now Clark County is doing the same until April 30, unless the shutdown is extended. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson center opens food bank to public - VIDEO
Visitors to the St. Therese Center HIV Outreach drive-thru food pantry talk about the impact of food banks for their families and friends. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cars line up for over 4 miles for food
Cars were lined up along Sahara Avenue from Palace Station to South Rainbow Boulevard for food distribution sponsored by Three Square and Central Church in Henderson.
Two large fires hit parts of the Las Vegas Valley - VIDEO
Renee Summerour wraps up the two large fire that hit part of the Las Vegas Valley Late Wednesday , early morning Thursday. RJ reporter Glenn Puit was at both scenes. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas hotels light up their windows to show support during shutdown - VIDEO
Hotels on the Las Vegas Strip lit up their windows with hearts and messages to show support during the coronavirus pandemic, Wednesday night, April 1. (Le'Andre Fox and James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Isolation and quarantine center for homeless at Cashman Center - VIDEO
A new isolation and quarantine center for homeless is under construction at the Cashman Center in downtown Las Vegas, March 31. (K.M Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Day care changes hours and takes extra steps to help guardians - VIDEO
Sarah Washington, whose children attend Discovery Gardens Childcare, shares the importance of the facility’s hour changes, and child care director Ariella Thomas discusses some other changes Discovery Gardens Childcare has made, in Las Vegas on Monday, March 30, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto
Costco reduces hours at Las Vegas Valley stores, gasoline pumps - VIDEO
Costco announced it will reduce hours at its stores and gas pumps starting Monday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate apparent murder-suicide
Las Vegas police investigate an apparent murder-suicide in the 3900 block of Chasing Heart Way on Saturday, March 28, 2020. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Homeless outreach organization feeds people in age of social distancing - VIDEO
Homeless outreach organization Food Not Bombs handed out sack lunches, hygiene kits and blankets on Foremaster Lane in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 26, 2020. Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada, which has temporarily closed its dining room and emergency night shelter, also handed out to-go lunches on Foremaster Lane. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Nevada gets an A for social distancing
In an interactive Scoreboard by tech company Unacast, organizations can measure and understand the efficacy of social distancing. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada construction continues as coronavirus spreads
When Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered Nevada businesses closed, he let construction workers stay on the job, deeming homebuilding and other construction “essential” lines of work.
Pedestrian struck, killed in western Las Vegas Valley crash - VIDEO
Las Vegas police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in a crash Wednesday night in the west valley. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate fatal crash in east Las Vegas - VIDEO
Las Vegas police said a pedestrian was killed when they were hit by a vehicle near Sloan Lane and of East Charleston Boulevard on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Seeing teachers at a distance, closed parks and lack of toilet paper - VIDEO
The neighboring towns of Logandale and Overton, northeast of Las Vegas, are experiencing the effects of coronavirus, with closed schools and playgrounds and fewer items in grocery stores. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas residents enjoy the snow at Lee Canyon - VIDEO
Las Vegas residents get out to enjoy the snow at Lee Canyon on Mount Charleston. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Post office stays open amidst shutdown - VIDEO
Mail delivery and services at post offices continues despite the coronavirus crisis. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
1 person dies in east Las Vegas fire - VIDEO
One person and a dog were found dead after a fire in a detached structure adjacent to a house near East Monroe Avenue and North Betty Lane in east Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Albertsons, Walmart, Amazon increase pay amid coronavirus impact - VIDEO
Grocery stores and other retailers have raised employee pay as they work to meet customer demand during the coronavirus pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
High winds move clouds across the Las Vegas Valley - Time-lapse video
Isolated showers depart when gusty winds move in probably remain through Wednesday, March 25, when another storm front is expected. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown's Pabst Blue Ribbon neon sign moving to Neon Museum - VIDEO
Yesco workers remove the Pabst Blue Ribbon neon sign at Fremont Street and Las Vegas Boulevard on Monday, March 23, 2020. The sign, which has been at the location for five years, will be displayed at the Neon Museum. A museum representative said a replacement neon sign is in the works. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Missing hiker's sister on staying hopeful - Video
Karsta Lucas, the sister of Ronnie Lucas, a hiker missing at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, said Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, that family members remain hopeful the 33-year-old diabetic will be found safe despite spending two nights in the open without his insulin. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Search continues for missing hiker at Red Rock Canyon - Video
Volunteers come out to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area west of Las Vegas to help find a hiker, Ronnie Lucas, who went missing on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Search for missing hiker at Red Rock Canyon - Video
Red Rock Search & Rescue is looked for the missing hiker at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Monday, Feb. 10, 2010. The man was reported missing on Sunday. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas ready to enforce homeless camping ban - VIDEO
Las Vegas police will begin enforcing a controversial camping ban on city streets on Saturday, but officials say they expect to impose the penalties available under the new ordinance only in rare instances. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Officials celebrate opening of Las Vegas park named for slain officer - Video
Top public officials came together Friday morning to celebrate the grand opening of Officer Alyn Beck Memorial Park in the northwest valley, named after a police officer killed in the line of duty in 2014. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Imagine Dragons, from left: Daniel Platzman, Ben McKee, Wayne Sermon and Dan Reynolds are shown ...
Imagine Dragons reset Las Vegas gala
By / RJ

Last year’s Imagine Dragons TRF gala raised a record $3.2 million for TRF, and the band has garnered $7.7 million since its inaugural event in 2014 at Hard Rock Hotel.

Read More