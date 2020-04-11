Thunderbirds to soar above valley to honor those battling pandemic

The sky-high honor will begin at 2:30 p.m. and recognize first responders, health care professionals and other workers battling the coronavirus pandemic, Nellis Air Force Base officials said Friday.

The Air Force’s Thunderbirds will perform a flyover above every hospital in the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday afternoon.

Beginning at the air base, the Thunderbirds will soar for about 25 minutes, first going above the Centennial Hills, Summerlin and Spring Valley areas before passing the Las Vegas Strip toward Henderson.

“We’ve been amazed at just the tenacity, the dedication, the professionalism of some of our medical professionals,” Lt. Col. John Caldwell, commander leader of the Thunderbirds, said in a virtual press conference Friday.

“What better way to show a supportive solidarity of our thank you, of our gratitude than dedicating these flyovers to our medical community?”

The flyover will feature eight F-16 Fighting Falcons. Six aircraft will be in formation, 3 feet apart, at altitudes of 500 to 1,000 feet and traveling speeds up to 450 mph. The entire squadron is participating, which is rare for the team, Caldwell said.

Residents across the Las Vegas Valley should be able to watch the aerial show from their homes while keeping physical distance guidelines in mind. The Air Force urges people not to travel to landmarks or gather in groups to watch.

Caldwell said the demonstration is also meant to celebrate all frontline workers, as well as the “determination that we have as Americans.”

“We hope that everyone enjoys the flyover and uses it as a rallying call for us to continue on and realize that we will eventually get through this,” he said.

