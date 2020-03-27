McCarran airport consolidating parking due to passenger decrease

Parking options in both terminals will be consalidated with lower passenger demand.

Passengers make their way to rideshare services and parking after arriving at McCarran International Airport ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend in Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

With the travel sector being significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, McCarran International Airport is combining parking at its various parking areas.

“We are consolidating the operation based on the decreased demand,” said Joseph Rajchel, McCarran spokesman.

Terminal 1

Short term parking will be located on Level 1 of the parking garage, with long term parking located on Level 1M.

Terminal 3

Short term parking will be located on Level 1 with long term parking available on levels 3 and 4.

Economy lots at both terminals will still be open and valet service remains available at each.

Parking prices

Short term: $36 daily rate

Long term: $18

Economy: $12

Valet: $30

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.