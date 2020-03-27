McCarran airport consolidating parking due to passenger decrease
Parking options in both terminals will be consalidated with lower passenger demand.
With the travel sector being significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, McCarran International Airport is combining parking at its various parking areas.
“We are consolidating the operation based on the decreased demand,” said Joseph Rajchel, McCarran spokesman.
Terminal 1
Short term parking will be located on Level 1 of the parking garage, with long term parking located on Level 1M.
Terminal 3
Short term parking will be located on Level 1 with long term parking available on levels 3 and 4.
Economy lots at both terminals will still be open and valet service remains available at each.
Parking prices
Short term: $36 daily rate
Long term: $18
Economy: $12
Valet: $30
