Veteran Metro traffic officer dies of COVID-19

A 15-year veteran Las Vegas police officer has died from complications of COVID-19.

Officer Edward Contreras, 50, died Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police Department announced Thursday, marking at least the seventh death of an employee of the agency tied to the disease.

Contreras was assigned to Metro’s traffic bureau day shift at the time of his death.

Aside from his law enforcement career, Contreras served in Somalia and Iraq as part of the Marine Corps.

When not working, Contreras enjoyed fishing, woodworking and spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife Stephanie, son Aaron, father Edward, mother Gloria, sister Monica and his brother Michael, who is assigned to Metro’s traffic bureau fatal detail.

