78°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Local

Veteran Metro traffic officer dies of COVID-19

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 30, 2021 - 12:01 pm
 
Officer Edward Contreras, 50, died Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police Department announced Thursd ...
Officer Edward Contreras, 50, died Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police Department announced Thursday. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A 15-year veteran Las Vegas police officer has died from complications of COVID-19.

Officer Edward Contreras, 50, died Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police Department announced Thursday, marking at least the seventh death of an employee of the agency tied to the disease.

Contreras was assigned to Metro’s traffic bureau day shift at the time of his death.

Aside from his law enforcement career, Contreras served in Somalia and Iraq as part of the Marine Corps.

When not working, Contreras enjoyed fishing, woodworking and spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife Stephanie, son Aaron, father Edward, mother Gloria, sister Monica and his brother Michael, who is assigned to Metro’s traffic bureau fatal detail.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Man dies after jumping from The Strat
Man dies after jumping from The Strat
2
‘A win for all landowners’: Judge rules Las Vegas took 35 acres on Badlands
‘A win for all landowners’: Judge rules Las Vegas took 35 acres on Badlands
3
Raiders defensive tackle suspended for 6 games
Raiders defensive tackle suspended for 6 games
4
Alleged Las Vegas killer who was on FBI most wanted list dies
Alleged Las Vegas killer who was on FBI most wanted list dies
5
Bar accused of making employee repay stolen money was named in 2016 wage suit
Bar accused of making employee repay stolen money was named in 2016 wage suit
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Read More