Want to help Las Vegas hospitals? What’s needed and how to donate

A Southern Nevada Health District registered nurse wears personal protective gear that is in short supply for all Las Vegas Valley health workers. Hospitals are asking for donations of face shields, gloves and masks. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Valley hospitals are requesting supplies from the community at large during the coronavirus outbreak. Here are items needed and how to donate to specific hospitals:

Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican Hospitals

— Accepting donations of unopened boxes of N95 masks, surgical masks and isolation gowns.

— Only accepting donations from local medical professionals at this time.

To donate: email SRDH-Supplies@DignityHealth.org.

Sunrise Hospital, MountainView Hospital and Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center

— Accepting donations of masks, disposable gloves, goggles, eye shields, industrial soap and antibacterial and disinfectant wipes.

To donate: call the donations hotline at 855-815-3859.

University Medical Center

— Accepting donations of new personal protective equipment in unopened containers.

— Also accepting financial donations.

— Not accepting donations of homemade protective gear, including cloth masks, at this time.

To donate protective equipment: please schedule a time by calling 702-207-8228 or emailing UMCFoundation@umcsn.com.

Financial donations can be made online at UMCSN.com or by mailing the UMC Foundation Inc. at 1800 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 508, Las Vegas, 89102.

Valley Health System hospitals

— Accepting donations of unopened boxes of N95 masks, paper ear loop or tie in original carton; non-latex gloves, all sizes in unopened carton; wipes, alcohol or hydrogen peroxide; bottles of household, unscented, splash-free bleach; hand sanitizer; disposable shoe covers; face shields and safety goggles; disposable gowns in original carton; head covers with elastic band, PAPRs (powered air-purifying respirators) and PAPR hoods.

— Not accepting donations of cloth or hand-sewn masks at this time.

To donate at Valley Hospital: please schedule a time by calling 702-894-5512. Drop-off hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

To donate at Henderson Hospital: please schedule a time by calling 702-963-7570. Drop-off hours are 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

To donate at Summerlin Hospital: please schedule a time by calling 702-233-7532. Drop-off hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

To donate at Centennial Hills Hospital: please schedule a time by calling 702-835-9779. Drop-off hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

To donate at Spring Valley Hospital: please schedule a time by calling 702-853-3673. Drop-off hours are 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday.

To be added to the list, email rprast@reviewjournal.com