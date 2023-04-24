75°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Las Vegas Weather

Las Vegas to see warming trend as April nears end

Sunny with light winds forecasted
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 24, 2023 - 5:30 am
 
Updated April 24, 2023 - 4:26 pm
William Fernandez casts his fishing rod at Desert Shores, on Monday April. 24, 2023, in Las Veg ...
William Fernandez casts his fishing rod at Desert Shores, on Monday April. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bianca McGrew walks her dog Vincent at Desert Shores, on Monday April. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. ...
Bianca McGrew walks her dog Vincent at Desert Shores, on Monday April. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal)
William Fernandez prepares to fish at Desert Shores, on Monday April. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. ( ...
William Fernandez prepares to fish at Desert Shores, on Monday April. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal)
People sit on the patio as they enjoy their lunch at Leone Cafe, on Monday April. 24, 2023, in ...
People sit on the patio as they enjoy their lunch at Leone Cafe, on Monday April. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal)
People sit on the patio as they enjoy their lunch at Leone Cafe, on Monday April. 24, 2023, in ...
People sit on the patio as they enjoy their lunch at Leone Cafe, on Monday April. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A great-tailed grackle finds a piece of food at Sunset Park, Monday, April 24, 2023, in Las Veg ...
A great-tailed grackle finds a piece of food at Sunset Park, Monday, April 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A goose and a chick walk together at Sunset Park, Monday, April 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitos ...
A goose and a chick walk together at Sunset Park, Monday, April 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cassandra Palacios of North Las Vegas sits under the shade of a tree in Fox Hill Park in Summer ...
Cassandra Palacios of North Las Vegas sits under the shade of a tree in Fox Hill Park in Summerlin, Monday, April 24, 2023. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Summer-like temperatures are advancing into the Las Vegas Valley.

A sunny day with light winds and a high near 90 were forecast by the National Weather Service for Monday.

West winds increased to around 10-12 mph Monday night before a Tuesday low near 63.

Tuesday will be cooler with a high near 83. North winds of 13 to 16 mph could gust to 23 mph.

Wednesday should see a high in the mid-80s before highs in the lower 90s return through the weekend.

On April 11, the valley saw its first 90-degree day of the year, hitting a record-setting 93 degrees, the warmest day of 2023.

On Easter, Las Vegas saw its first 80-degree day since late October with an 84.

This past winter chilled the valley with below-normal temperatures and record-setting snow in the Spring Mountains.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
CARTOONS: Fox News unveils a new logo
CARTOONS: Fox News unveils a new logo
2
U2 visits The Sphere, Boneyard ahead of ticket sale announcement
U2 visits The Sphere, Boneyard ahead of ticket sale announcement
3
How rich is Tucker Carlson as he leaves Fox News?
How rich is Tucker Carlson as he leaves Fox News?
4
First look: Brightline’s Vegas high-speed train station revealed
First look: Brightline’s Vegas high-speed train station revealed
5
State issues warning not to use 5 cannabis products
State issues warning not to use 5 cannabis products
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Canva)
33 states have had their hottest overall years since 2010. What about Nevada?
By Nicole Caldwell Stacker.com

Stacker compiled data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Centers for Environmental Information to detail the temperature changes over the past 120 years across every state except Alaska and Hawaii.

More stories for you
Smooth Las Vegas weekend forecast for late April
Smooth Las Vegas weekend forecast for late April
Got used to 80s? Prepare for 90s in Las Vegas — briefly
Got used to 80s? Prepare for 90s in Las Vegas — briefly
Taste of summer coming to Las Vegas for Easter weekend
Taste of summer coming to Las Vegas for Easter weekend
Enjoy a warm mid-April weekend with light winds in Las Vegas
Enjoy a warm mid-April weekend with light winds in Las Vegas
Breezy Thursday forecast before warmer Las Vegas weekend
Breezy Thursday forecast before warmer Las Vegas weekend
Breezy conditions expected to start week in Las Vegas
Breezy conditions expected to start week in Las Vegas