More than an inch of rain floods several Las Vegas Valley locations

Heavy rain caused flooding in downtown Las Vegas and elsewhere Thursday night, the second day of monsoonal storms in the valley. More storms are possible Friday.

Fremonth Street Experience lights go out during storm

The area of Bonneville and 11th Street turns to a small river

Storm clouds over Boulder Station hotel-casino on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lightning in the Las Vegas sky on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Samantha Osborn)

Cars trying to navigate flooding at East Sahara and Eastern avenues on Thursday, July 28, 2022. (RTC FastCam)

Lights are out at the Fremont Street Canopy on Thursday, July 28, 2022. The cause of the outage wasn't immediately clear, although the outage came during the storm. (LE Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Street flooding at East Charleston Boulevard and Spencer Street on Thursday, July 28, 2022. (LE Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Miguel Reyes waits for a tow truck after a metal plate was missing along Charleston Boulevard in Las Vegas and his vehicle rolled into it and got a wheel stuck late Thursday, July 28, 2022. (LE Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Heavy rain caused flooding in downtown Las Vegas and elsewhere Thursday night, the second evening of monsoonal storms in the valley.

A flash flood warning was effective until 10:45 p.m., and the storm moved south shortly after 11 p.m.

Several valley locations received more than an inch of rain during a turbulent two hours.

The strongest wind gust was 71 mph at Flamingo and Eastern, said meteorologist Barry Pierce.

Two cells moved into the south suburbs shortly after 10 p.m., one over Henderson and the other near Sloan.

At 10:12 p.m., NV Energy reported about 7,300 customers without power. Most were in central and eastern parts of the valley. About 6,200 customers were wihtout power as of 11:50 p.m.

There were unconfirmed reports of water damage inside the Circa sportsbook and Caesars.

Trouble was reported on at least one freeway as well. The northbound ramp at Flamingo Road and U.S. 95 was closed around 11 p.m.

In the storm’s aftermath, about 15 intersections or streets were closed as of 11:35 p.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

A Flash Flood Warning and Sevwre Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for the Las Vegas Valley ⚠️@NWSVegas advises to watch out for:

– heaving downpours 🌧

– lightning ⚡️

– strong wind gusts 💨 #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/1E8JuJlfXV — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) July 29, 2022

Downtown damage

A Review-Journal photographer said all of the lights on the Fremont Street Experience were out as well as some lighting at the Golden Nugget. Other downtown properties appeared to have normal lighting.

Winds were blowing 40 to 50 mph in downtown Las Vegas around 9 p.m. A gust of 54 mph was recorded at Decatur Boulevard and the 215 Beltway on the north side, said Trevor Boucher of the National Weather Service.

Video showed downtown streets turning into small rivers.

Around 9:45 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Aaron Lee said there were about eight vehicle crashes valleywide since the rain began about an hour earlier, though the cause of those crashes was not immediately known.

One vehicle was stuck under flood waters at South Commerce Street and West Charleston Boulevard, according to Lee.

He said water continued to rise in the area of Maryland Parkway and Charleston.

“There is a tree fallen at Stewart and 13th Street which is partially blocking the road,” Lee said earlier.

Widespread rain

As of 10:30 p.m., several locations had received close to an inch or more of rain. They included: Desert Inn super arterial (1.06), Chimera Golf Club (1.34), Rhodes Ranch (1.06), Boulder Highway in Henderson (0.94), Clark County Museum (0.98), base of Sheep Range (0.94) and Tropicana Wash at University Center Drive (0.94).

Several locations received a half-inch or more.

Monsoon rains have been scarce in recent Las Vegas summers, but the valley has seen at least three widespread storms in just two weeks.

Storms headed in from north

Earlier, two storm cells of moderate strength approached Las Vegas from the north around 7:45 p.m. Thursday, prompting a severe thunderstorm warning for the northern half of the valley until 9:30 p.m.

Weather service radar showed one cell south of Mesquite while the other was about 30 miles straight north near the Sheep Range. Both were moving south.

Rain began falling around the north 215 Beltway around 8:35 p.m. before a sliver of rain dropped through the central part of the valley all the way to the 215 Beltway on the south.

Reid flight delays

Harry Reid International Airport departure delays were averaging 49 minutes and increasing as of 10:55 p.m. while arrival delays were around 32 minutes and decreasing. Planes scheduled to fly to Las Vegas were being held at their starting airports until at least 11 p.m., according to FlightAware.com.

The airport received 0.32 of an inch of rain.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for the remainder of the Las Vegas Valley. Very strong winds continue! #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/tcxvfRXoex — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 29, 2022

Weather service radar was showing some strong winds coming down Wheeler Peak on the Sheep Range. Areas under the warning included Aliente, Nellis Air Force Base, Lone Mountain, Centennial Hills and North Las Vegas, said meteorologist Ashley Nickerson.

DMV delayed opening Friday

From Nevada DMV on Twitter: “The DMV office at 7170 N. Decatur in LV will have a delayed opening Friday morning due to water damage in several offices. Watch our website for updates.”

It’s likely other businesses will be impacted by the storm.

Could repeat Friday evening

Weather service meteorologist Pierce said the storms could repeat on Friday.

“We are stuck in the same monsoon pattern,” he said. “Storms move south from Lincoln County and any time from 6 to 10 p.m. could be another show with lightning, rain and winds to 60 mph.”

A chance of rain is forecast each day for the coming week. Highs will be around 100 with lows in the lower 80s.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter. Review-Journal reporter David Wilson contributed to this report.