Storm fizzles, but knocks out power to 16K in Las Vegas

Heavy rain caused flooding in downtown Las Vegas and elsewhere Thursday night, the second evening of monsoonal storms in the valley. (7@7)

People navigate the rainy walkways as some power is out at the Fremont Street Experience as a powerful storm moves through the area on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Lightning strikes across the skyline on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Monsoonal rain is a possibility in the Las Vegas area on Friday, July 29, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. Storm clouds roll in over Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

More than 16,100 NV Energy customers in the Las Vegas Valley were without power as of 8:20 p.m.

Storms that were approaching the valley from the north began breaking up around 7:30 p.m. But they still managed to drop rain and whip up winds, primarily on the east side of the valley.

The outages were scattered across the valley, with 2,700 being the largest in the area of East Desert Inn Road and East Sahara Avenue.

Rain was falling on the east side of Interstate 15.

A gauge at the Flamingo Wash and Mojave recorded 0.75 of an inch in less than an hour. The Boulder Station area received 0.20 of an inch in about 45 minutes.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for part of central Clark County until 945PM. Locations impacted:

– Las Vegas

– Henderson

– Boulder City Impacts:

– 60 mph winds

– Heavy rain#vegasweather #NVwx pic.twitter.com/VHVFOFGJTt — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 30, 2022

The National Weather Service issued a severe storm warning for central Clark County, advising that rain and winds to 60 mph were possible.

Las Vegas, Henderson and Boulder City could be affected.

At 7:45 p.m., a stronger cell was directly east of Lake Mead and headed west. It could provide a strong punch to the valley if it stays together and continues its track.

7PM Update: Storms are beginning to work their way into the northern parts of the valley. Strong winds, flash flooding, and frequent lightning will all be possible. #NVwx #vegasweather pic.twitter.com/T1o8jFbP0Z — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 30, 2022

Pahrump was also getting hit with thunderstorms in the 6 p.m. hour. A flash flood warning was effective until 9:45 p.m.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for southeastern Nye and western Clark Counties until 945PM. Locations impacted:

– Pahrump

– Highway 160 Hazards:

– Heavy rain

– Flash flooding

– 40+ mph winds#NVwx pic.twitter.com/FUzEJU2Bxv — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 30, 2022

Weather service meteorologist Andy Gorelow said the area has a 40 percent chance of rain between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Friday.

Another day of #Monsoon2022 in store! The latest radar and satellite trends show things are already underway in south-central Nevada and Arizona. 📡 ⛈ What to expect this evening? 🤔

1. Wind gusts up to 70 mph 🌬

2. Flash Flooding ⛈

3. Blowing dust 🌫

4. Frequent lightning.⚡️ pic.twitter.com/fmQLL8coPb — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 29, 2022

Two cells drenched the valley on Thursday night, causing some serious flooding and tree damage. Several areas received an inch or more of precipitation.

It was the second evening in a row for monsoon rains to hit the valley.

Friday evening could be a repeat, according to the National Weather Service.

“We are stuck in the same monsoon pattern,” meteorologist Barry Pierce said after the Thursday storm cleared to the south. “Storms move south from Lincoln County and any time from 6 to 10 p.m. could be another show with lightning, rain and winds to 60 mph.”

The latest forecast calls for increasing clouds during the day Friday and thunderstorms rolling in from the north Friday evening. The high will be near 100 and easterly winds will stay below 10 mph, unless storms develop.

A Saturday morning low of 85 is expected with the afternoon high rising to near 100. Precipitation chances are pegged at 20 percent.

Similar conditions are forecast for Sunday and well into next week.

