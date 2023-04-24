Valley may feel first 90-degree day Monday

The mercury at the Las Vegas airport could reach 90 on Monday for the first such reading of the year.

The high in central Las Vegas may reach 90 on Monday, April 24, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. The Stratosphere is seen as clouds linger over the Las Vegas valley during a cool and windy afternoon, on Monday, Oct. 7, 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

The first 90-degree day of the year may be realized Monday as summer temperatures advance into the Las Vegas Valley.

A sunny day with light winds and a high near 90 are forecast by the National Weather Service.

Aside from scattered showers this afternoon over Lincoln County, NV, the outlook this week for our region is mostly sunny and warm with temperatures climbing well above normal after Wednesday. #nvwx #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/ur1f3VhJcb — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) April 23, 2023

West winds will increase to around 10-12 mph Monday night before a Tuesday low near 63.

Tuesday will be cooler with a high near 83. North winds of 13 to 16 mph could gust to 23 mph.

Wednesday should see a high in the mid-80s before highs in the lower 90s return through the weekend.

