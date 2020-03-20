Who’s hiring in Las Vegas? Companies adding workers due to virus

Some companies have a need for extra help in the wake of change from the coronavirus pandemic.

Some companies have a need for extra help in the wake of changes from the coronavirus pandemic. Here’s an ongoing list of hiring in the Las Vegas area:

Amazon

An Amazon spokesperson said it is hiring more than 1,400 full- and part-time positions in Nevada. Amazon this week said it would hire 100,000 people across the U.S. to keep up with a crush of orders hires. The website states new hires can start as soon as 7 days, no resume or previous work experience is required.

Dominos

Domino’s Pizza said Thursday that it is hiring about 10,000 workers in the U.S. to meet rising demand for delivery and carryout. Domino’s put out the call for delivery drivers, pizza makers, managers and truck drivers. Domino’s U.S. stores remain open for carryout and it is also offering contact-less delivery. Domino’s U.S supply chain centers are also hiring Class A CDL drivers, according to a press release. Go to jobs.dominos.com to apply.

Smith’s

Smith’s Food & Drug Stores are looking to hire people to stock shelves and help with deep cleaning the stores. “To help alleviate the increased workload, we are hiring immediately to make sure we have the food and supplies our customers need in a clean, orderly store environment,” a spokeswoman said in a news release. People can apply at www.smithsfoodand drug.com or at any local Smith’s store.

Walmart

Walmart is also hiring 150,000 new associates through the end of May to work in stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers. In Nevada, the company is hiring 1,300 people. These roles will be temporary at first, but many will convert to permanent roles over time, according to a release on the website. The conpany is also implementing a new process to dramatically expedite hiring for key roles, like cashiers. Normally a two-week application cycle, it will be reduced to a 24-hour process. Anyone interested in applying should do so at careers.walmart.com.

Walmart is also growing the trucking fleet by more than 500 truck drivers this year, mainly across the West and East Coast. Interested drivers who meet Walmart’s criteria can apply at Drive4Walmart.com.

