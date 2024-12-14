Faith Lutheran picks ex-UNLV defensive back as new football coach

Faith Lutheran is promoting an assistant following the retirement of coach Mike Sanford. The Crusaders have two straight state runner-up finishes.

Faith Lutheran runs onto the field to take on Shadow Ridge in their NIAA Class 5A Division II Southern League final at Faith Lutheran Middle School and High School in Las Vegas Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran has promoted Jay Staggs to replace the retired Mike Sanford as football coach, the school announced.

Staggs served as associate head coach and defensive coordinator for the Crusaders, who went 11-1 this season and lost in the Class 5A Division II state championship game for the second straight year.

Staggs was a defensive back at UNLV from 2003-06, partly during Sanford’s tenure as the Rebels’ coach. Staggs spent a training camp with the NFL’s Chicago Bears and played for Montreal in the Canadian Football League.

The Goleta, California, native later served as a graduate assistant for the Rebels and also coached at Adams State and Idaho State.

