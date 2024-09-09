How far did Gorman drop in national rankings after Mater Dei loss?

Bishop Gorman, ranked No. 2 nationally by MaxPreps, lost to No. 1 Mater Dei (California) 31-15 on Friday. The loss snapped Gorman’s 27-game winning streak.

Mater Dei running back Jordon Davison (0) is swarmed by Bishop Gorman defensive back Jett Washington (5) and linebacker Champ Kapanui (1) during the second half of their high school football game at the Santa Ana Stadium on Friday, Sept. 06, 2024, in California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman fell to No. 5 in MaxPreps’ high school football national rankings released Monday.

Gorman’s hopes to repeat as national champions took a hit after a 31-15 road loss to No. 1 Mater Dei (California) on Friday. The Gaels were ranked No. 2 entering the game.

St. John Bosco (California) moved up to No. 2 behind Mater Dei. Milton (Georgia) and Duncanville (Texas) are ranked third and fourth, respectively.

Gorman (2-1) has one more chance to add an impressive win to its resume and keep its slim hopes of a fifth national title in program history alive.

The Gaels host No. 12 Orange Lutheran (California) at 7 p.m. Friday. Their schedule for the rest of the season will feature only Southern Nevada teams in Class 5A Division I league and state playoff action.

Gorman defeated three-time Hawaii Open Division champion Kahuku in its season opener Aug. 16 and rallied to beat No. 8 St. Thomas Aquinas (Florida) 29-21 on Aug. 24.

On Friday, Gorman fell behind 14-0 in the second quarter against Mater Dei but couldn’t capitalize after scoring a touchdown just before halftime to make it a one-score game.

The Gaels fell to 0-4 all time against Mater Dei. The loss snapped their 27-game winning streak.

Gorman was also ranked No. 2 nationally by USA Today, whose new rankings will be released Tuesday.

