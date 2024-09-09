How far did Gorman drop in national rankings after Mater Dei loss?
Bishop Gorman, ranked No. 2 nationally by MaxPreps, lost to No. 1 Mater Dei (California) 31-15 on Friday. The loss snapped Gorman’s 27-game winning streak.
Bishop Gorman fell to No. 5 in MaxPreps’ high school football national rankings released Monday.
Gorman’s hopes to repeat as national champions took a hit after a 31-15 road loss to No. 1 Mater Dei (California) on Friday. The Gaels were ranked No. 2 entering the game.
St. John Bosco (California) moved up to No. 2 behind Mater Dei. Milton (Georgia) and Duncanville (Texas) are ranked third and fourth, respectively.
Gorman (2-1) has one more chance to add an impressive win to its resume and keep its slim hopes of a fifth national title in program history alive.
The Gaels host No. 12 Orange Lutheran (California) at 7 p.m. Friday. Their schedule for the rest of the season will feature only Southern Nevada teams in Class 5A Division I league and state playoff action.
Gorman defeated three-time Hawaii Open Division champion Kahuku in its season opener Aug. 16 and rallied to beat No. 8 St. Thomas Aquinas (Florida) 29-21 on Aug. 24.
On Friday, Gorman fell behind 14-0 in the second quarter against Mater Dei but couldn’t capitalize after scoring a touchdown just before halftime to make it a one-score game.
The Gaels fell to 0-4 all time against Mater Dei. The loss snapped their 27-game winning streak.
Gorman was also ranked No. 2 nationally by USA Today, whose new rankings will be released Tuesday.
