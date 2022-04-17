81°F
Spring Valley High basketball star Aaliyah Gayles shot at party

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 17, 2022 - 1:57 pm
 
Aaliyah Gayles, a basketball star at Spring Valley High School who was a McDonald’s All-American this past season, was shot multiple times Saturday night at a house party in North Las Vegas, sources told the Review-Journal on Sunday.

Gayles, a senior at the school who has committed to play at Southern California, underwent two emergency surgeries Sunday morning, according to sources close to the situation. The injuries are non-life-threatening, the sources said.

North Las Vegas police did not respond Sunday afternoon to a request for a police report, but the department confirmed to Fox 5 News that two adults and two juveniles were injured during a shooting Saturday at a house party near Lone Mountain Road and Simmons Street. One adult was shot multiple times in her lower extremities and listed in serious condition, Fox 5 reported.

Additional details were not available, but sources said Gayles’ head and torso were not targeted.

Gayles, a 5-foot-9-inch point guard, is the No. 8-ranked recruit in ESPN’s class of 2022. She averaged 13.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 3.3 assists this past season and led the Grizzlies to the Class 5A state tournament.

She was named a McDonald’s All-American in January, becoming the first Las Vegas Valley player to earn such honors since 2010. She finalized a commitment to USC in August, having previously committed before decommitting amid a coaching change.

“She is insanely humble; she doesn’t enjoy the glitz and glamour and the limelight and all that stuff,” her high school coach, Billy Hemberger, told the Review-Journal in January. “She handles her business and prides herself on knowing where her roots stem from. So if there was one word that I could use to define her, it is loyalty.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

