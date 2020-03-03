UNLV recalls students from study-abroad programs in China, Italy

The move comes up as Southern Nevada colleges brace for the possibility that the new coronavirus will reach their campuses.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV has recalled students from study-abroad programs in Italy and China and canceled a program planned for South Korea — all global hot spots for the new coronavirus.

The move is one of several early steps that Southern Nevada colleges are taking to brace for the possibility that the new coronavirus will reach their campuses.

There are no confirmed coronavirus cases in Nevada, and UNLV, Nevada State College and the College of Southern Nevada all emphasize that the risk to students on campus is considered low.

But with students studying abroad or traveling over spring break, Jamie Davidson, UNLV’s associate vice president for student wellness, said the university is warning campus members that they may face unpredictable circumstances should they leave the country, including border closures or trouble returning.

“It’s a fluid situation,” Davidson said. “The answers right now could change in a few hours.”

UNLV has recalled its study-abroad students in Italy and China, which the CDC has classified as Level 3 countries to which travelers should avoid nonessential trips. In total, 11 UNLV students who were in China have returned, while the university currently is working to bring five students in Italy home.

Returning students are asked to follow the guidelines set forth by the Southern Nevada Health District and the CDC, which include a quarantine for travelers who visited Hubei Province in China. Travelers who do not have symptoms and did not visit Hubei Province are asked to monitor their own health for 14 days while limiting interactions with others.

There are no UNLV students experiencing quarantine, according to Davidson.

The university also has canceled a study-abroad program in South Korea, slated to begin in March.

Davidson said the university also is prioritizing support for international students, who may be restricted from seeing their families in the event of travel restrictions or border closures, as well as all students living on campus, who would still need to receive meal service in the event of a campus closure.

If the CDC were to issue a warning to avoid person-to-person contact, UNLV would move to online education — a format that Davidson said the university is already well-suited to.

At the College of Southern Nevada, environmental scientist Carey Sedlacek said the school is in the early stages of forming a response plan. A campuswide message from President Federico Zaragoza on Jan. 28 said any faculty or staff returning from China should self-monitor for symptoms of fever, cough or shortness of breath. CSN students from China have already been contacted by the school’s International Office, according to the message.

“Other than avoiding travel to current outbreak areas, there is no need to take additional precautions beyond those you would normally take to avoid the spread of colds and viruses,” the campus message said.

A message from Nevada State College President Bart Patterson also said that campus community members should take steps to prevent the spread of infectious disease, including wearing masks as a preventative measure and avoiding close contact with people who are sick. The advice regarding masks contradicts guidance last week from the U.S. surgeon general, who said use of masks by the general public can lead to shortages that endanger health-care workers.

The college expects to send periodic updates about coronavirus.

“Let’s all keep perspective, demonstrate empathy and show respect,” Patterson’s message said. “Avoid stereotyping or stigmatizing any individuals or groups in the NSC and global community.”

K-12 and higher education institutions alike say they will follow all steps designated by the health district and the CDC in the event of a confirmed coronavirus case or an outbreak.

The Clark County School District has asked parents not to send students to school if they are sick, emphasizing that the district uses cleaning products to disinfect all common areas. A statement from the district said that CCSD’s emergency operations plan includes a response plan in the event that schools are impacted, but district officials did not provide details about what would happen in the event that schools needed to close.

