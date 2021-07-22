96°F
Nation and World

Hawaiian county warns residents about COVID risk in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 21, 2021 - 8:03 pm
 
A woman walks into the international airport in Honolulu in October 2020. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones)
A rural Hawaiian county is warning residents that recent Las Vegas visitors returned to its islands with coronavirus, according to daily briefings from the county.

Kaua’i County, which covers the islands of Kauaʻi, Niʻihau, Lehua and Kaʻula, said many of their most recent COVID-19 cases were in residents who had recently traveled to Las Vegas.

The county reported four new cases Wednesday, bringing the confirmed area total to 477. Hawaii has reported 3,425 confirmed cases as of Wednesday and 83 probable cases, according to state data.

“This destination poses significant risks,” Kaua’i County officials warned of Las Vegas in daily statements. “The popular activities are largely indoors and can be crowded. Visitors stay indoors for prolonged periods, mingling with others from all over the country.”

“Masks are not required,” the warning continued. “The result is a set-up for the spread of COVID-19.”

The statement was posted in daily briefings from the county every day since at least July 17.

Hawaii does not require masks while outdoors, and encourages residents older than 12 to get vaccinated.

The Chicago Department of Public Health announced Wednesday that natives returning home from Nevada should quarantine for 10 days or test negative for COVID after visiting the state. The warning also extended to Florida, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Los Angeles County’s top health official last week also recommended that residents reconsider traveling to Nevada and other states where coronavirus rates are increasingly high.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

