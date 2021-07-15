L.A. County health official: Reconsider travel to Nevada

A health official said California residents, particularly the unvaccinated, should rethink traveling to Nevada or other states where COVID-19 cases are high.

Los Angeles County’s top health official recommended this week that residents reconsider plans to travel to Nevada and other states where COVID-19 rates are increasingly high, particularly if they are unvaccinated.

L.A. County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis provided the recommendation in a briefing to the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, citing a “concerning” amount of new cases in that county that are disproportionately affecting Black and Hispanic populations.

New cases, positivity rate and hospitalizations have all been increasing in Nevada in recent weeks, particularly in Southern Nevada, which has been labeled as a “sustained hotspot” for COVID-19 by the federal government. Deaths have remained relatively flat over the period.

Public health officials have said that the presence in the state of the so-called delta variant, a more contagious form of the coronavirus, has been largely driving the growth in new cases and hospitalizations, with unvaccinated residents accounting for nearly all of the new infections.

