Thanksgiving travelers should follow these safety guidelines

This year, Thanksgiving will likely see significantly less travelers than previous years amid the COVID-19 pandemic and a recommendation from the CDC for Americans to stay home.

Arriving passengers head toward a baggage claim area at McCarran International Airport on Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Passengers make their way through the TSA checkpoint in Terminal 1 as COVID-19 safety precautions continue at McCarran International Airport on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Arriving passengers wait for their luggage in the terminal 1 baggage claim area at McCarran International Airport on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

As Thanksgiving week kicks off, droves of Americans are set to travel via air to spend the holiday with family and friends amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

AAA Nevada projects 50 million people will travel this year by car and plane, down from 55 million in 2019. With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending Americans stay home for the holiday, that number could decrease even more.

The CDC reported last week that in a seven-day span, the U.S. saw over 1 million coronavirus cases.

If you are catching a flight, here are some tips from the Transportation Security Administration to get you to and from your destination safely and ensure that you and those you’re visiting have a safe and happy holiday.

Know the rules

TSA has procedures included in the security screening process aimed at reducing the potential spread of coronavirus. The TSA increased cleaning and sanitation processes around frequently touched areas and added acrylic barriers at areas where contact between officers and passengers occurs.

— Passengers must wear masks at McCarran International Airport and other airports. They should be prepared to briefly remove their masks at security checkpoints to verify their identity.

— Bring an extra mask in case one is misplaced or damaged.

— Remember to social distance while standing in line at a TSA security checkpoint. Most airports have floor markers indicating 6-foot intervals. Also, unless needed, travelers should remain 6 feet away from TSA officers.

— Each traveler can bring one container of liquid hand sanitizer up to 12 ounces in carry-on luggage.

Know what foods are allowed on board

If you’re traveling and are bringing your famous pumpkin pie or family recipe stuffing, knowing the rules will help make sure you arrive with goodies in tow.

Passengers traveling with food in a carry-on bag should remove the item and place it in a bin for screening, as food can trigger a security alarm. To reduce possible cross-contamination, TSA recommends food be placed in a clear plastic bag. When entering the checkpoint, travelers should remove the clear bag with food inside and place it into a bin.

Knowing what items can be brought in a carry-on bag and what needs to be checked in will also save a holiday spoiler.

“If you can spill it, spread it, spray it, pump it or pour it, pack it in a checked bag,” TSA’s recommendation reads. “For example, cranberry sauce, gravy and wine in quantities larger than 100 ml or 3.4 ounces should go in a checked bag. Cakes, pies and casseroles can travel in carry-on luggage.”

Recommended travel health tips

The CDC offers this advice:

— Get a flu shot before traveling.

— Always wear a mask in public, including while using public transportation, and when around people who don’t live in your household.

— Be sure to social distance from those not in your household in public.

— Wash hands and/or use hand sanitizer frequently.

— Avoid touching your mask, eyes, nose and mouth.

— Bring extra supplies, such as masks and hand sanitizer.

Travel advisories

Though there aren’t any travel restrictions in Nevada, many states have travel advisories and guidelines in place that those entering their states must follow.

Sixteen states have travel advisories that include those arriving from Nevada.

Examples of restrictions are having to self-quarantine for 14 days and requiring a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of arrival. Failure to comply could result in fines or jail time.

Travelers should check on the latest information available for the jurisdiction they’ll be visiting to ensure they are in compliance with regulations designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Send questions and comments to roadwarrior@reviewjournal.com. Please include your phone number. Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.