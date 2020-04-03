Clark County, cannabis dispensary team up to provide free meals

Clark County is partnering a cannabis dispensary to provide free meals to seniors and people with disabilities at high risk of being exposed to coronavirus if they leave home.

Planet 13, which bills itself as one of the largest dispensaries in the world, opened its doors to the public Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. The marijuana store is located near the intersection of Desert Inn Road and Sammy Davis Jr. Drive (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas. (Review-Journal file photo)

Clark County is partnering with Planet 13, a cannabis dispensary, to provide 100 free meals each weekday to vulnerable seniors and people with disabilities at high risk of being exposed to COVID-19 if they leave home.

As part of the initiative, Planet 13 will use its on-site restaurant, Trece, to prepare and package meals for clients who are enrolled in the county’s Homemaker Home Health Aide Program, county officials say.

Home health aides, contracted through private agencies, will pick up the meals and deliver them to the residents they serve.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.