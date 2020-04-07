Clark County Commission holds 1st regular meeting in over a month

The Clark County Commission will convene its first regular meeting in more than a month at 10 a.m. Tuesday inside the government center.

The Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas, on Wednesday, September 19, 2018. Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal

While the public is barred from attending due to concerns over spread of the novel coronavirus, anyone wishing to comment on an agenda item marked “for possible action” can send an email to comment@ClarkCountyNV.gov and identify the item number they are speaking on.

The commission is expected to consider, among other things, a resolution making it easier to temporarily rehire retired firefighters if the Clark County Fire Department faces coronavirus-related staffing shortages, according to the meeting agenda.

County lawmakers are also expected to consider a deal with the Vegas Golden Knights to install street banners on county-owned right of way and streetlight poles. And they are scheduled to address a $21 million tax-exempt revenue bond being borrowed by a public charter school, Founders Academy of Las Vegas, to finance a 43,000-square-foot educational facility.

