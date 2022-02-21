Clark County COVID-19 metrics continue to show progress

Clark County on Monday reported 503 new coronavirus cases and 38 deaths over the preceding three days, while state metrics did not update because of the Presidents’ Day holiday.

COVID-19 rapid test kits (@GovSisolak on Twitter)

Clark County on Monday reported 503 new coronavirus cases and 38 deaths over the preceding three days, while state metrics did not update because of the Presidents’ Day holiday.

The updates from the Southern Nevada Health District brought county totals to 486,451 cases and 7,333 deaths.

Metrics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also showed major progress for the county. The county’s case rate per 100,000 people stood at 104.69 on Monday, nearly enough to push the state out of the CDC’s “high rate of transmission.” It also represents yet another significant drop after that number had hovered over 2,000 at the height of the omicron-driven surge in the state and county.

Data guide: COVID-19’s impact on Nevada

The county’s 7-day case rate, which tracks the number of people tested for COVID-19 who are found to be infected, stood at 10.29 percent on Monday, according to CDC data.

Most metrics have fallen almost as quickly as they rose in the first place since the surge peaked about a month ago. That led Gov. Steve Sisolak to rescind the state’s mask mandate on Feb. 10, even though no county had met the criteria initially needed to do it. But numbers have continued to drop, even as all restrictions have been lifted.

County data showed that as of Monday, 57.91 percent of Clark County residents five and older had been fully vaccinated.

The state Department of Health and Human Services is expected to release more data on Tuesday.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.