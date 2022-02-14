Clark County reports another decline in COVID-19 cases

The updated figures from the Southern Nevada Health District push the total number of cases in Clark County since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 to 484,810 and 7,220 deaths.

Clark County recorded 980 new COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths over the weekend.

New cases recorded over the weekend plummeted from the 1,667 reported Feb. 7, but deaths only decreased by three.

After a record-breaking January, Friday saw the seventh straight day with fewer cases than 1,000.

Nevada’s COVID dashboard does not update on the weekends, and officials had not released new numbers as of early afternoon Monday, which will show the test positivity rate, the two-week average of new cases and the two-week average of deaths.

The health district distributes a weekly report on so-called breakthrough cases of those who were vaccinated but still infected with COVID-19.

Breakthrough cases are to be expected, but vaccination provides the best protection against serious illness or death, health officials maintain, adding that the jab has proven effective against all emerging COVID-19 variants.

Thursday’s report shows that Clark County officials had detected a total of 66,068 such cases and 392 deaths, an increase of 1,834 cases and 36 deaths compared to the previous week’s report.

About 85 percent of breakthrough deaths were reported among people age 65 and older, according to the report. Forty-six percent of those who died had underlying conditions.

Of the total number of breakthrough cases reported, only 1,061 people — or 2 percent — required hospitalization.

COVID-19 has killed 31 out of every 100,000 Clark County residents, compared to the rate of 642 deaths per 100,000 residents, according to the report.

Vaccination remained stagnant over a one week period.

In Clark County, 71.72 percent of the total population have initiated vaccination, and 57.76 percent have received at least two jabs, health district data shows.

A total of 74.54 percent of residents over the eligible population (ages 5 and older) have received at least one jab, while 59.68 percent have completed the two-vaccine regime, the data shows.

