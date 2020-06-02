Clark County sets aside $19M for small-business relief

The Clark County Commission approved the funds to support the economic recovery of 2,800-plus local small businesses battered by statewide closures.

Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

The Clark County Commission on Tuesday approved earmarking more than $19 million in federal coronavirus relief money to support the economic recovery of 2,800-plus local small businesses battered by statewide closures.

The programs will assist businesses of 20 or fewer employees in the county to pay rent, utilities or payroll, install more hand-washing stations, no-touch doors and walk-up doors, and more, the county said.

Restrictions and requirements will vary slightly for each of the three programs: the Small Business Stabilization Grant, the Small Business Rental Assistance program and the Small Business Protective Retrofit Grant.

But the programs, which businesses will be allowed to apply for by the end of this month, will offer up to $5,000 and $10,000 to each qualifying establishment, according to the county. Businesses that apply for and receive a stabilization grant will be ineligible for funding from the other two programs.

“Some small businesses have been hit especially hard by the coronavirus,” Commissioner Justin Jones said in a statement. “These programs will help local businesses stabilize their finances and stay open.”

The grant awards to businesses could be made in July, the county said.

More information and links to grant applications will soon be made available on the county’s Office of Community and Economic Development website at www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/brc, the county said.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.