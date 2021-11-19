Clark County’s COVID-19 metrics end week mostly flat

Clark County’s four key COVID-19 remained mostly flat on Friday, possibly signaling that recent increases in the indicators may be slowing, local and state data showed.

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital on Oct. 5, 2021, in Miami. The state Nevada Department of Health and Human Services on Friday announced that COVID-19 booster doses are now available for all Nevada adults, short-cutting federal regulators who are on the verge of issuing such a recommendation. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

Clark County’s four key COVID-19 remained mostly flat on Friday, possibly signaling that recent increases in the indicators may be slowing, according to local and state data posted Friday.

Updated figures posted by the Southern Nevada Health District showed 411 new COVID-19 cases and 13 additional deaths during the preceding day. That pushed totals for the county to 340,004 infections and 6,121 deaths.

New cases were well above the two-week moving average of 312, while the average rose by two cases per day from Thursday’s report, state data showed.

Fatalities from the disease caused by the new coronavirus also were well above the two-week average of five, which was unchanged from the previous day.

The county’s 14-day test positivity rate also held steady at 7.1 percent, according to Nevada’s COVID dashboard.

Clark County hospitals reported 558 confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19, one more than Thursday’s figure. Out of 138 in intensive care units, 90 were on ventilators.

All four of the key COVID-19 metrics in the county had been falling fairly steadily since mid- to late-August before starting to climb at the beginning of November. The trend has raised concerns that another spike of the disease caused by the new coronavirus may be beginning.

As of early Friday, the health district had not yet released its weekly report on so-called breakthrough cases in Clark County. A representative of the agency said it was expected to be posted later in the day.

The state Department of Health and Human Services, meantime, reported 626 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths during the preceding day.

That pushed state totals to 452,173 cases and 7,918 deaths.

New cases were well above the two-week moving average of 473 per day, while the longer-term measurement was up by four from Thursday’s update.

Fatalities also were higher than the 14-day average, which remained unchanged at eight deaths per day.

The state’s 14-day test positivity rate rose by 0.1 percentage point to 7.7 percent.

State and county health agencies often redistribute daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

Statewide, the department reported 715 hospitalizations for COVID-19, up by 18 from Thursday’s report.

Vaccination numbers continued to creep higher, with the department reporting that 57.14 percent of Nevadans 12 and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. That compares to a rate of 56.43 percent in Clark County.

State officials have said they will begin including the newest eligible group — children 5 through 11 — in the statistics next week.

The health department on Friday also announced that booster shots will now be available for all adults in the state. Previously they have only been authorized and recommended for those at higher risk due to age, occupation or institutional setting, in line with federal guidelines.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

