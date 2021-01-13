COVID vaccination appointments open to 70 and up in Las Vegas Valley

Public agencies across the Las Vegas Valley are beginning to schedule vaccinations for residents 70 and older.

Staff members administer the second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to health workers at UMC's Delta Point building in Las Vegas, on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Southern Nevada Health District has begun to schedule vaccinations on its website at http://covid.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/vaccine/distribution/.

The city of North Las Vegas also announced it is accepting appointments and will begin inoculating senior adults 70 and older against COVID-19 next week.

Residents in the age group can sign up now using an online pre-registration form at VaxNLV.com. Those needing assistance with the form can call (702) 342-8417.

Enrollment for older adults will be open until Friday evening. The city will then begin pre-registration for the general public, according to a news release. The vaccinations are for city residents.

Also, University Medical Center in Las Vegas has begun to take appointments for those 70 and older who wish to be vaccinated.

The vaccinations are limited to those 70 and older, first-responders and health-care workers.

“If you do not meet these criteria, UMC will not administer the vaccine, even if you have an appointment,” the hospital states on its vaccine portal.

Although the public hospital has not actively promoted the opportunity to be vaccinated, it has spread via word-of-mouth among members of the public, said several Las Vegas residents who had scheduled appointments.

Appointments can be made by visiting https://www.umcsn.com/COVIDvaccine. Those who require assistance scheduling an appointment can do so by calling (702) 383-2619.

It was not immediately clear when the appointments would begin, but one local resident said he was able to book a slot on Jan. 27. The soonest appointment available at late morning Tuesday was on Feb. 11.

