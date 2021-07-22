Health secretary discusses federal role in state’s COVID fight

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra visited Las Vegas on Thursday to discuss the role that federal teams are playing to combat Nevada’s COVID-19 surge.

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra participate on a briefing on the COVID-19 surge, with public health officials at the Clark County Fire Department Training Facility in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 22, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, left, with FEMA Acting Associate Administrator Dave Bibo, speaks during a briefing on the COVID-19 surge and response, with public health officials at the Clark County Fire Department Training Facility in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 22, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra visited Las Vegas on Thursday to discuss the role that federal teams are playing to combat a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, particularly in Southern Nevada.

After a private meeting with state and local officials, including Gov. Steve Sisolak, Becerra said at a news briefing that the federal government was participating at the invitation of the state and was not dictating the response to the recent increases in new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and the test positivity rate in the state.

“We are not here to tell anybody what to do,” said Becerra, who was California’s attorney general before joining the Biden administration in March. “… You just tell us what we need to do and we’ll do it.”

Led by the Federal Emergency Management Administration, the federal teams are supporting local and state vaccination efforts and also working with community groups and other volunteer organizations, including AmeriCorps and the Peace Corps, to canvass neighborhoods with high COVID-19 transmission rates in hopes of persuading unvaccinated residents to get shots.

The message, being relayed in person and via informational door hangers and brochures, is that vaccination is the best way to prevent infection and ward off additional mitigation measures such as the employee mask mandate issued Tuesday by the Clark County Commission.

“If you are dying today in America, it’s because you are unvaccinated,” Becerra said. “… Protect yourself. Protect your family. Protect your community. Protect your economy.”

Afterward, Becerra, FEMA acting associate administrator Dave Bibo and Sisolak were to tour a Clark County Fire Department training facility and a COVID-19 testing and vaccination site.

The visit comes as major COVID-19 metrics have been increasing in Nevada for over a month. On Thursday, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported 942 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths from the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.