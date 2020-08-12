105°F
Las Vegas

Las Vegas to support child care, distance learning at 6 centers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 12, 2020 - 12:50 pm
 
Updated August 12, 2020 - 1:02 pm

The city of Las Vegas opened registration Wednesday for Vegas Strong Academy, its child care option at six community centers that will support distance learning through the fall semester.

The academy will be open 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, starting Aug. 24, for students in kindergarten (must be 5 years old by Sept. 30) through eighth grade.

It will cost $20 per day per child, or $100 per week, with a $20 registration fee. However, financial aid is available, according to the city.

Because of social distancing and other public health guidelines, space is limited. Safety protocols will be followed at each location, including temperature checks, and staff will wear face coverings.

In addition to the city’s academy, Clark County and the cities of Henderson and North Las Vegas have rolled out programs for students in response to county schools beginning the school year online-only.

To register for Vegas Strong Academy, visit www.lasvegasnevada.gov/VegasStrongAcademy.

Call 702-229-2273 for more information about the program. Call 702-229-6307 for more information on how to qualify for financial aid.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.

