More federal funds needed to keep schools open, Jara tells lawmakers

Back to School: Highlighting Best Practices for Safely Reopening Schools (House Committee on Education and Labor/YouTube)

Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara speaks during a ceremony for four bill signings at Fay Herron Elementary School on Monday, June 7, 2021, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

WASHINGTON — Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara told a House subcommittee Wednesday that federal funding that helped keep students and teachers engaged through the early months of the pandemic is still needed to help the nation’s fifth-largest school district deal with difficulties that have arisen since the resumption of in-person instruction.

Jara said federal aid from the American Rescue Plan, approved by Congress last year, helped provide technology to students who otherwise lacked access or the financial means to take part in remote or virtual learning after COVID-19 forced Gov. Steve Sisolak to close the state’s schools in March 2015.

But he said the proposed $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill now before Congress is needed to provide additional assistance as schools deal with continuing difficulties arising from the pandemic.

Among them, he said, are the need to hire employees, bus drivers and staff needed to operate effectively, and to provide safe buildings with ventilation for teaching and mental health counseling.

Jara also detailed best practices taken by the district in the early days of the pandemic.

‘Circumstances were unprecedented’

“The circumstances were unprecedented,” Jara told the House Education and Labor Subcommittee on Early Childhood, Elementary and Secondary Education. “… Our priority was to protect students and staff.”

Schools in the Las Vegas Valley closed in 2020. Students began returning for in-person instruction in March 2021 before the full reopening of the district’s schools in early August.

Jara said the plan to reopen involved input from stakeholders that included unions, community groups, educators and parents.

Federal assistance was a key component that allowed the broad reopening and remains an important cog in the plan to keep schools open.

“The needs are great,” he said of the remaining challenges, specifically mentioning difficulties the district is having hiring enough bus drivers.

Lawmakers and other witnesses echoed Jara on the problems schools face with staffing shortfalls, as well as dealing with varying state guidance over masks, testing and social distancing. Logistics also remain a hurdle.

Jara said the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill under consideration by Congress would help meet those needs.

The House subcommittee held the fact-finding hearing as Congress prepares to vote on the budget reconciliation bill, known as the Build Back Better Act. The bill includes additional funding for schools, including $450 billion for universal pre-kindergarten education, $85 billion to repair and modernize schools and $35 billion for free school lunches and a summer program for low-income students.

The latter would be important to students of color, who have disproportionately suffered during the pandemic, one expert told the subcommittee.

“Those people with the least resources have suffered the worse,” said David Zweig, a free-lance magazine writer focusing on education who also testified before the panel. “It’s what we see in society at large.”

Spending bill faces hurdles

Republicans are opposed to the massive spending bill, which they have described as a liberal wish list of programs sought by special interest groups.

Democrats, meanwhile, are divided on the bill. Senate moderates also have balked at the cost.

President Joe Biden has made passage of the bill and another infrastructure bill a priority. He canceled a planned trip to Chicago on Wednesday to remain in Washington and lobby lawmakers for the bills’ passage.

The House could vote as early as Thursday on the measures.

The reconciliation bill also would increase Pell Grants and expand eligibility for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, known as Dreamers, to help higher education students.

The legislation would also increase investments to historically Black colleges, tribal colleges and Hispanic-serving institutions.

Also testifying before the panel were Denise Forte, interim chief executive officer of The Education Trust, and Ashish Jha, dean and professor of health services, policy and practice at Brown University.

Jha told the panel that reopening schools was imperative to keep students globally competitive. He said masks, ventilation and testing would provide needed protection to help students return to classrooms.

